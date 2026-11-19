China's ​president said on Thursday the US ​should do the "right thing" ‌on Taiwan ​to avoid major setbacks in Sino-American relations, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua, following talks between ‌Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump in Shenzhen.

The meeting between Xi and Trump was "positive and constructive," Xinhua said, adding that they agreed to formulate an action plan for ‌their "constructive, strategically stable relationship." It was the third meeting between Xi and Trump ‌this year as they met on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit this week.

"We have established a new definition of a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability, giving it ⁠new substance based ​on respect, fairness ⁠and reciprocity," Xi said. The Chinese president said Sino-American relations have generally been stable and on ⁠a positive trajectory and it is necessary to maintain that momentum.

"I look forward to ​working with President Trump to continue steering the course of China-US relations ⁠and ensure that this big ship always sails along the right course," Xi said. Beijing and Washington ⁠should "extend ​the list of cooperation and shorten the list of problems," Xi told Trump. "Disagreements that cannot be resolved immediately should be constructively managed to prevent ⁠conflicts from escalating."

Xi also said the two countries should strengthen communication and coordination on ⁠artificial intelligence ⁠to prevent safety risks to ensure that AI is always under human control.