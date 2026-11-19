China, Russia and US plan to boost refined oil supply, reaffirm importance of stable energy flows
China, Russia and the US plan to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products for the benefit of countries around the world, according to a joint "Peace Declaration" released by Chinese state media following a trilateral meeting. The three leaders "reaffirmed the importance of stable energy flows," China's Xinhua news agency said.
The three heads of state reaffirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought, and the three countries will hold dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing nuclear proliferation, according to Xinhua.