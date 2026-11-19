​China, Russia ​and the ‌US plan to ​increase the production and supply ‌of refined petroleum products for the benefit of countries around the world, according ‌to a joint "Peace Declaration" released ‌by Chinese state media following a trilateral meeting. The three leaders "reaffirmed the importance ⁠of ​stable energy ⁠flows," China's Xinhua news agency said.

The ⁠three heads of state reaffirmed ​that a nuclear war cannot be ⁠won and must never be fought, ⁠and ​the three countries will hold dialogue on reducing nuclear ⁠risks and preventing nuclear proliferation, according to ⁠Xinhua.