Ukraine's main European allies arrived in Berlin on ‌Thursday ​for a show of support, only hours after Kyiv's main enemy, Vladimir Putin, was embraced by US President Donald Trump and China's leader Xi Jinping at an unprecedented three-way summit in China. Thursday's meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing", bringing together the leaders of Germany, France, Britain, Poland ‌and Italy and also NATO head Mark Rutte, comes as Europe has pushed to be included in US-backed talks to end the war.

US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were also in Berlin for the meeting. As many of the leaders were on their way to the German capital, Putin enjoyed a diplomatic coup at the Shenzhen summit, meeting Trump on the sidelines and saying ‌Russia, China and the United States had "numerous shared interests in the settlement of regional conflicts, including obviously the conflict in Ukraine".

The talks underline concerns in Europe that decisions affecting the war and ‌the future of the continent could be taken without European input. German officials said the Berlin meeting would focus on reaffirming a commitment to robust and legally binding security guarantees, which would come into force following a ceasefire.

Its timing is intended to allow Ukraine's European allies to give a quick, joint response to any announcements from Shenzhen, they said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the meeting would provide an opportunity to discuss the negotiations with Witkoff and Kushner and to ⁠hear details ​of the talks that Trump has held in China.

"Ukraine ⁠clearly states its desire for peace, and we always work constructively," Zelenskiy said. TRUMP ADMINISTRATION, EUROPE MOVING APART

The United States and Europe, close allies for decades after the end of World War Two, have increasingly moved apart as Trump's ⁠administration has scaled back support for Ukraine and insisted its NATO partners pay more for their own defence. On Tuesday, the differences were exposed when Germany and Britain rejected US criticism of Ukraine's campaign of deep strikes ​on Russian oil infrastructure and commercial warehouses.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the Berlin meeting would signal that Ukraine's European allies maintain their firm support and that "we are united as ⁠ever in securing a just and lasting peace that sees an end to this senseless war". Britain will announce new details on a support package for Ukraine, including long-range drones capable of striking deep into Russia, as well as surveillance ⁠and ​logistical drones.

European countries, which provide the bulk of aid to Ukraine, have largely been sidelined from the US-led talks with Moscow. They sent representatives to talks in Abu Dhabi last week but Kremlin officials said they had not agreed to European officials joining future talks. Thursday's meeting follows a series of moves by Ukraine's European allies to beef up support amid an intensified campaign of ⁠Russian attacks on power and other infrastructure in Ukrainian cities as winter looms.

On Wednesday, the European Commission proposed a new €45 billion ($49.5 billion) loan to Ukraine to help fill a funding gap ⁠of €70 billion for next year. The Ukraine Defense Contact ⁠Group, a coalition of countries coordinating military help, also agreed this week to supply more arms to Kyiv to enable it to keep fighting over the winter.

A major military exercise in Poland by the military arm of the Coalition of the Willing also began this month ‌to test how Western troops could ‌support peace in Ukraine after any agreement to end the fighting. (Additional reporting by Dan Flynn in ​Kyiv Editing by Gareth Jones and Andrew Heavens)