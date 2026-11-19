​China, Russia ​and the US will ‌maintain coordination ​at a working level following a historic ‌meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US and Russian counterparts Donald Trump ‌and Vladimir Putin on Thursday, said China's ‌foreign minister who called the meeting "a peace summit." The three leaders "introduced their respective strategic intentions face-to-face" ⁠and ​agreed ⁠to prevent conflicts and confrontations, Chinese Foreign Minister ⁠Wang Yi said during a press briefing on ​Thursday marking the conclusion of the ⁠APEC summit in China's Shenzhen.

The trilateral meeting, the ⁠first ​of its kind in history, created a "new paradigm" for interactions between ⁠the three leaders, and was held "in line with ⁠the ⁠trend of the times and the world's expectations," Wang said.