China, US, Russia to maintain working level coordination after historic 'peace summit,' Beijing says
China, Russia and the US will maintain coordination at a working level following a historic meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US and Russian counterparts Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin on Thursday, said China's foreign minister who called the meeting "a peace summit." The three leaders "introduced their respective strategic intentions face-to-face" and agreed to prevent conflicts and confrontations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during a press briefing on Thursday marking the conclusion of the APEC summit in China's Shenzhen.
The trilateral meeting, the first of its kind in history, created a "new paradigm" for interactions between the three leaders, and was held "in line with the trend of the times and the world's expectations," Wang said.