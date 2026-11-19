A Russian deputy ​foreign minister and a Georgian special ​representative for relations with Moscow met ‌in ​Minsk on Thursday, marking the resumption of direct dialogue between the two countries, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The neighbours ‌have had no diplomatic relations since fighting a brief war in 2008. Tbilisi rejects Moscow's recognition of the breakaway regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, which Georgia considers ‌parts of its territory. Mikhail Galuzin, a Russian deputy foreign minister, met on Thursday ‌in the Belarusian capital Minsk with George Zurabashvili, Georgia's first deputy foreign minister, who was appointed the prime minister's special envoy for relations with Moscow last month.

"A thorough exchange of views took ⁠place on ​current issues of bilateral ⁠cooperation, with an emphasis on trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in ⁠a statement. The two officials discussed regional security, the statement said, adding that "a number of ​practical agreements were reached."

Once the former Soviet Union's most democratic and pro-Western successor state, ⁠Georgia has drawn closer to Russia under the ruling Georgian Dream party, government critics say. With a ⁠population ​of some 3.7 million, Georgia is officially an EU candidate country, but Brussels says it has backslid so far on democratic reforms that its candidacy ⁠exists "in name only."

Authorities have cracked down on opposition politicians and former members of the ruling ⁠elites alike, jailing ⁠several key figures. The country's Constitutional Court is currently hearing a lawsuit filed by the government seeking to ban the ‌main opposition parties ‌outright.