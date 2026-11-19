England have made nine changes to ​their side for the crunch ​Nations Championship clash with New ‌Zealand at ​Twickenham on Saturday, with Fin Smith taking over at flyhalf and Henry Pollock dropping to the ‌bench. • Jack van Poortvliet will partner Smith in the halfback positions, with Seb Atkinson and Henry Slade the centre pairing

• Will Joseph keeps his place on ‌the wing and is in a back three with Tommy Freeman and ‌fullback George Furbank • Jamie George is at hooker with props Fin Baxter and Joe Heyes either side of him, while the second row is made up of captain Maro Itoje ⁠and Alex ​Coles

• Ollie Chessum ⁠and Ben Curry are the two flankers, with Ben Earl at number eight • "We know the ⁠quality New Zealand have in their team. We've prepared for the very best version ​of them, knowing the challenge they will bring and the level ⁠we'll need to reach to get the result we want," coach Steve Borthwick said

• England are ⁠in ​second place in the northern hemisphere table, one point behind France, who host Argentina on Saturday Team: 15-George Furbank, 14-Tommy Freeman, 13-Henry Slade, 12-Seb ⁠Atkinson, 11-Will Joseph, 10-Fin Smith, 9-Jack van Poortvliet, 8-Ben Earl, 7-Ben Curry, 6-Ollie ⁠Chessum, 5-Alex Coles, ⁠4-Maro Itoje (captain), 3-Joe Heyes, 2-Jamie George, 1-Fin Baxter

Replacements: 16-Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17-Ellis Genge, 18-Will Stuart, 19-George Martin, 20-Greg Fisilau, 21-Henry ‌Pollock, 22-Ben ‌Spencer, 23-Marcus Smith