US President ​Donald Trump urged Republicans in Congress on Thursday ​to pass a new farm bill before ‌Democrats take ​control of Congress in January. "Our Great Farmers and Ranchers NEED and DESERVE certainty ahead of the 2027 planting season because FOOD SECURITY IS NATIONAL SECURITY!," ‌Trump said in a Truth Social post from Air Force One as he returned from a trip to Asia that included a summit in China. He said farmers and ranchers are not interested in further delays.

The US House ‌of Representatives passed its version of a five-year farm bill in April. The long-stalled, sweeping legislation, which funds agricultural ‌and food aid programs, still needs to pass the Senate before it can advance to Trump's desk. Senators John Boozman and Amy Klobuchar, the top Republican and Democrat on the Senate Agriculture Committee, have both said they hope to finish the bill this year.

Historically bipartisan, ⁠the farm ​bill has faced hurdles since ⁠the prior bill expired in 2023, as Republicans and Democrats battle over its provisions, which range from farm subsidies to food stamps. Democrats seek ⁠to include a two-year delay in the bill for a provision of Trump's 2025 tax law that requires states to share ​the cost of food stamp benefits with the federal government.

"I hope we can find a compromise ⁠that will return the Farm Bill to a bipartisan process and bring the votes that we need to get it over the finish ⁠line," ​Klobuchar said at a November 10 agriculture committee hearing. More than 400 farm groups on Wednesday urged congressional leadership in a letter to pass a farm bill this year.

"If Congress does not act this year, ⁠farmers, American communities, and the states that implement many of the farm bill programs will be waiting even longer for ⁠the certainty and support they ⁠desperately need," said the letter. The Senate has 17 more work days this year, according to a tentative chamber schedule. Democrats will assume control of Congress in January.