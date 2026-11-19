German chemicals ‌group BASF has abandoned its pursuit of Evonik, saying on Thursday that its smaller rival remained unwilling to engage despite the prospect of a further increase to its takeover offer.

"The Executive Board of Evonik has not shown meaningful engagement," ‌even though BASF had indicated it was considering a further "moderate increase" of its offer, BASF said ‌in a statement. "BASF's assessment of Evonik's standalone prospects and associated risks did not provide sufficient grounds to justify a higher valuation," it added.

Evonik interim CEO Claus Rettig said his company could now focus all of its energy on independent development. "This removes a source ⁠of uncertainty ​for our employees," he said ⁠in an emailed statement.

Evonik's shares slumped 16% to trade at €18 by 1612 GMT. BASF shares were down 0.6%. BASF first approached ⁠Evonik in September and later raised its offer to €11.2 billion ($12.3 billion), or €24 per share, after Evonik rejected its initial proposal.

On ​Tuesday, people familiar with the matter told Reuters that BASF was preparing to offer further concessions. But ⁠an agreement remained out of reach. Two people close to Evonik told Reuters on Wednesday that the Essen-based group still saw no ⁠compelling ​industrial rationale in a combination.

Even another improved offer from BASF would not secure support for a deal, the people said. As part of its efforts, BASF approached the government of North Rhine-Westphalia, where Evonik ⁠is based, and the company's largest shareholder, the RAG Foundation, with a letter outlining possible commitments on plants, jobs ⁠and training, the ⁠people said.

BASF Chief Executive Markus Kamieth has argued that greater consolidation within Germany's chemicals industry would help protect jobs and warned that foreign suitors could make more disruptive takeover ‌approaches.