Wall Street's main indexes ‌were ​mixed in choppy trading on Thursday as investors turned cautious ahead of Anthropic's market debut, which could offer a crucial read on appetite for AI-linked companies. Anthropic priced its upsized offering at $83 per share, above its marketed range of $70 to $78, raising $81 billion in the largest listing ‌on record and valuing the AI lab at about $1.5 trillion. The stock is set to begin trading on the Nasdaq later in the day.

Shares in the company were last indicated to open around 32% above the IPO price. The listing follows weeks of selling in chipmakers and cloud companies as investors fretted over stretched valuations, heavy spending on AI infrastructure and the fallout from the ‌abrupt exit of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

"We can't underestimate the importance of this IPO. It sort of serves as a valuation for the wider AI ecosystem," said Fiona Cincotta, ‌senior market analyst at StoneX. Hyperscalers Amazon and Alphabet, both investors in the AI lab, were up 0.3% and 2.5%, respectively.

Nine of the S&P 500's 11 sectors slid into negative territory, led by healthcare and consumer staples , which each declined 2%. Advanced Micro Devices shares tumbled 10.5% after investigative outlet Hunterbrook said its affiliated fund, Hunterbrook Capital, had taken a short position in the company.

Other tech stocks were higher but pared earlier gains, with Intel, ⁠Micron and Broadcom ​up between 1.8% and 3.9%. Nvidia rose 0.5% after ⁠five straight sessions of losses through Wednesday, when its upbeat revenue forecast did little to lift sentiment.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was last up 0.7%. Neocloud firms were mixed, with CoreWeave rising 1.5% and Nebius down 1.5%.

The broader technology sector ⁠was last up 0.4% after gaining as much as 3% earlier. Communication services rose 1%.

At 11:09 a.m. the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 528.42 points, or 1.05%, to 49,672.08, the S&P 500 lost 24.08 points, ​or 0.33%, to 7,299.55 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 41.49 points, or 0.16%, to 24,469.43. Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment ⁠benefits increased slightly last week, consistent with a stable labor market.

On Wednesday, hawkish minutes from the US Federal Reserve's latest meeting also weighed on sentiment. Nearly all Fed officials saw a need for more rate increases if the economy performed ⁠as ​projected, according to the minutes from the central bank's October policy meeting, while a few warned that inflation could be stickier than anticipated and require tighter policy.

Investors will now parse remarks from several Fed officials due later on Thursday. Traders are pricing in a near-certainty of a 25-basis-point hike at the Fed's December meeting and about an 8% chance of ⁠a 50-basis-point move, according to LSEG data.

Among other movers, Palo Alto Networks shares jumped 4.8% after the cybersecurity firm raised its 2027 revenue forecast, helping drive gains of 5% to ⁠7% in peers CrowdStrike , Cloudflare, Okta and Zscaler. Walmart ⁠was down 1.1% after the retail giant forecast annual sales below estimates.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 2.54-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.7-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P 500 posted 1 new 52-week high and 8 new lows, while the Nasdaq ‌Composite recorded 22 new highs ‌and 297 new lows.