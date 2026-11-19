Stocks fell across the world on Thursday as Anthropic's market debut kept trading choppy, while oil prices rose as traders focused on lingering attacks on shipping in ‌the Strait of Hormuz. Europe's tech stocks and the Nasdaq ebbed and flowed with focus squarely on the Claude developer's IPO. Priced at $83 apiece, valuing Anthropic at about $1.5 trillion, it is the first major AI developer to go public. How it trades in the coming ‌days and weeks will be heavily scrutinized to gauge the broader sentiment towards AI.

As of 1635 GMT, Anthropic ‌shares had not yet traded. "We can't underestimate the importance of this IPO. It sort of serves as a valuation for the wider AI ecosystem," said Fiona Cincotta, senior market analyst at StoneX.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.97% to 49,710.33, the S&P 500 fell 0.41% to 7,293.42 and the Nasdaq ⁠Composite rose ​1.16 points, or 0.01%, to 24,431.04. MSCI's ⁠gauge of stocks across the globe fell 0.55% to 1,068.62, and the pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.72%. Emerging market stocks fell 1.28%, while Japan's Nikkei rose ⁠0.71% to 59,444.21.

The dollar index was steady after its recent rally to 19-month highs lost momentum. "Dollar bulls are going to need more ​conviction or more bullish news to drive dollar gains in the short run," Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at ⁠Scotiabank, said, pointing to a pickup in risk sentiment linked to Anthropic.

The index was little changed at 103.81, with the euro up 0.06% at $1.098. OIL EDGES UP

In ⁠commodities, ​oil prices edged higher as renewed attacks in the Strait of Hormuz offset a growing view that the oil market will soon be back in surplus. Iran's navy said in a statement carried by state media that two oil tankers ⁠hit naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz and "exploded" on Thursday. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

US crude rose ⁠1.25% to $84.30 a barrel and ⁠Brent rose to $92.54 per barrel, up 0.64% on the day. Spot gold fell 1.25% to $3,675.99 an ounce, while spot silver fell 1.13% to $44.51 an ounce.