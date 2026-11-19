Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 19 (ANI): YSRCP MLCs Ramesh Yadav and Kalpalatha Reddy accused the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu government of destroying democracy in Panchayat elections, claiming that police disregarded even High Court orders protecting candidates filing nominations. After submitting a memorandum with evidence to the State Election Commissioner, along with YSRCP Grievances Cell President Ankamreddy Narayana Murthy, the MLCs condemned the continuing violence, intimidation, illegal cases and house arrests, according to a release.

Ramesh Yadav claimed the ruling coalition was relying on police and "TDP goons" because it feared electoral defeat after failing to fulfil its promises. Despite High Court directions, police provided escorts only to Sarpanch candidates in Vempalli while denying protection to ward-member candidates, he alleged. He claimed TDP workers attempted to tear Sarpanch nomination papers inside the Vempalli centre and subsequently destroyed computers and printers. YSRCP leader Prasad Reddy was also prevented from filing his nomination, he said, adding that similar attacks and restrictions continued across Punganur, Palnadu, Darsi, Gudur and Kavali.

Kalpalatha Reddy questioned why the SEC repeatedly accepted district officials’ assurances that elections were peaceful despite alleged continuing attacks, property destruction and nomination obstruction. She highlighted incidents in Pulivendula, Vempalli, Allagadda and Singanamala, warning that nominations were also being rejected on minor technical grounds, the release said. Both leaders demanded police protection for Sarpanch and ward-member candidates, strict enforcement of High Court orders and free, fair conduct of Panchayat nominations and Zilla Parishad chairperson elections.

“No amount of attacks, intimidation or false cases will make us retreat. We will continue approaching the SEC until every YSRCP-supported candidate files their nomination,” they said. (ANI)