Heavy rain battered India's eastern ‌coast on Friday as Cyclone Akvan, the third such storm to hit the country in less than a month, made landfall, the weather department said. Odisha and Andhra Pradesh states evacuated hundreds of thousands of people from ‌vulnerable regions this week in anticipation of the cyclone, which weakened overnight to a 'cyclonic storm'.

It ‌crossed the coast with a wind speed of 70-80 kph (44-40 mph) and gusts upto 90 kph (56 mph), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a statement. Visuals showed high waves crashing against the shore and trees swaying violently with the wind, while motorcycles navigated ⁠waterlogged ​roads in some places ⁠amid intense rain.

"No damage or untoward incident has been reported so far," Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner Rajesh Prabhakar Patil told Reuters. Andhra ⁠Pradesh also saw "minimal impact", disaster management official Prakhar Jain said.

IMD said the storm was expected to gradually weaken ​into a deep-depression over the next three hours and further into a depression in the subsequent six ⁠hours. The cyclone comes a fortnight after severe cyclonic storm Murasu similarly struck the eastern coast, triggering the evacuation of thousands of ⁠people ​and uprooting some trees and electric poles.

Another cyclone, Arnab, struck the coast last month, killing six people and disrupting power supply in several places. All three cyclones were formed over the Bay ⁠of Bengal, a major region for tropical cyclones.

The pattern of three cyclones forming within a month bears similarities ⁠to 1987, when multiple ⁠cyclonic storms struck the Bay of Bengal in quick succession after the monsoon, which is typical of El Niño years, a government weather expert told Reuters on ‌Thursday.