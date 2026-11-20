Botswana President Duma Gideon Boko and African Development Bank Group President Dr Sidi Ould Tah reaffirmed their partnership during an official visit to the Bank's headquarters in Abidjan on Wednesday, 18 November 2026. The visit included a private meeting between the leaders, followed by discussions involving delegations from Botswana and the Bank Group. President Boko signed the institution's Golden Book for visiting dignitaries during the visit.

President Boko outlined his vision for a digitally enabled, export-led, diversified, high-income economy that creates more opportunities for Botswana's people. Expanding employment for women and young people featured prominently in his discussions with the Bank Group leadership. Both leaders identified economic diversification, industrialisation, and youth employment as central priorities for the country's long-term development.

Dr Ould Tah expressed the Bank Group's readiness to help Botswana expand beyond raw mineral exports into mineral processing, regional value chains, and industrial production. This approach would support Botswana's efforts to retain more value from its resources and develop sustainable employment opportunities. The discussions connected these priorities with President Boko's broader vision for a more diversified economy supported by exports and digital capabilities.

Backing Reforms With Financing and Private Sector Growth

The Bank Group President highlighted a $503.75 million financing package approved in October 2026 to support economic reforms, private sector-led growth, and job creation in Botswana. As of 15 November 2026, the institution's active portfolio in the country stood at $589 million, equivalent to 434 million Units of Account. The portfolio's disbursement rate was 14 percent, providing a snapshot of financing released across active operations.

Building on Earlier High-Level Engagement

The November visit followed the leaders' first meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York in September 2025. Botswana Vice-President Ndaba Gaolathe, who serves as Minister of Finance and the country's Governor for the Bank Group, met Dr Ould Tah in Abidjan in March 2026 to discuss stronger development financing across Africa. Gaolathe commended the partnership and conveyed Botswana's support for the Bank Group's Four Cardinal Points vision during that engagement.

Bringing Policy and Diplomatic Teams Into the Discussions

The Bank Group delegation included West Africa Director General Lamin Barrow, Lead Adviser to the President on Policy and Operations Abdoul Salam Bello, and Presidential Adviser on Financing Solutions Seifeddine Hamdi. Principal Policy Officer Millicent Omukaga participated alongside Oratile Tlhobogang, Senior Adviser to the Executive Director representing Zambia, Botswana, Malawi, and Mauritius. Their participation brought regional, policy, financing, and country representation into the discussions with Botswana's delegation.

President Boko was accompanied by International Relations Minister Phenyo Butale and the ministry's Permanent Secretary, Thuso Ramodimoosi. Botswana's Deputy Ambassador to Côte d'Ivoire Connie Nkanga joined the delegation with Senior Private Secretary to the President Chenmwe Chiwita and Director for Africa and the Middle East Wame Phetlhu. The visit reinforced high-level cooperation around Botswana's priorities for economic transformation, industrial development, and wider employment opportunities.