Three killed in Russian-controlled Luhansk, Russian-installed authorities say
Three people were killed in a Ukrainian attack in Russian-controlled Luhansk, the Russian-installed authorities of the Ukrainian region said on Friday.
Three people were killed in a Ukrainian attack in Russian-controlled Luhansk, the Russian-installed authorities of the Ukrainian region said on Friday.
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