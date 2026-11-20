The African Development Bank Group and the Japanese Government intend to strengthen their partnership in sectors that can support Africa's economic transformation and expand employment opportunities. Infrastructure, energy, agriculture, critical minerals, private sector development, and human capital formed the core of discussions held in Tokyo on 13 November 2026. Bank Group President Dr Sidi Ould Tah met separately with Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama and Vice-Minister of Finance for International Affairs Atsushi Mimura to discuss these priorities.

The talks examined the Bank Group's new strategic directions, known as the Four Cardinal Points, and Japan's role in supporting President Ould Tah's vision. Discussions covered the New African Financial Architecture for Development, or NAFAD, which seeks to mobilise public and private capital and share risks to accelerate investment across Africa. Both sides recognised the importance of their cooperation in turning these strategic priorities into development opportunities.

Japan is the Bank Group's fourth-largest shareholder and its second-largest shareholder from outside Africa, after the United States. It ranks as the fourth-largest contributor to the African Development Fund, reflecting its established role in financing development on the continent. Cooperation now covers concessional financing, private businesses, infrastructure, human capital, job creation, and the exchange of knowledge and expertise.

Financing Better Infrastructure and Stronger Connections

Before the Tokyo talks, Dr Ould Tah signed a concessional loan agreement with the Japan International Cooperation Agency for 86.6 billion yen, equivalent to approximately $583 million. The agreement supports the seventeenth replenishment of the African Development Fund, known as ADF-17. The financing forms part of Japan's broader partnership with the Bank Group, which includes support for quality, sustainable infrastructure and better connectivity across Africa.

Japan announced a $10 million contribution in 2026 to the risk-sharing facility of the Bank Group-led Integrated Aviation Transformation Programme for Africa. The programme supports fleet modernisation, improvements to airport infrastructure and logistics, and closer integration of Africa's air transport market. These priorities formed part of the discussions on strengthening connections and developing infrastructure that can support economic activity across the continent.

Expanding Electricity Access and Mineral Processing

Energy discussions focused on the technology, expertise, and private investment needed to develop the sector, including electricity systems. Japan's partnership can support Mission 300, jointly led by the African Development Bank Group and the World Bank Group to connect an additional 300 million people in Africa to electricity by 2030. Attracting more private capital is a central part of delivering that expansion and extending access to communities without electricity.

Critical minerals featured prominently through the Bank Group's fourth Cardinal Point, which focuses on building resilient infrastructure and competitive value chains. Support for processing more minerals within African countries would help them retain greater value from their resources and diversify global supply chains. Greater local processing would support the third Cardinal Point by creating more employment opportunities for women and young people.

Bringing Japanese Investment and Skills Into African Growth

Japan highlighted quality, sustainable infrastructure and integrated production and processing chains as essential to increasing the value Africa receives from its natural resources. Dr Ould Tah, Minister Katayama, and Vice-Minister Mimura recognised the Japanese private sector's role in contributing expertise, technology transfer, and direct investment. Their exchanges connected these business capabilities with the financing and infrastructure priorities discussed during the meetings.

Private sector discussions included the Enhanced Private Sector Assistance for Africa initiative, known as EPSA, which is sponsored by Japan's Ministry of Finance. Investment in human capital, education, science, technology, and innovation featured alongside the focus on infrastructure and business development. The proposed deeper partnership brings these priorities together around Africa's need for investment, stronger productive capabilities, and more opportunities for its people.