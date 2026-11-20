An International Labour Organization project in southern Haiti generated more than 8,600 person-days of paid employment through work to restore irrigation canals and improve rural infrastructure. The initiative combined immediate income opportunities with practical training, giving residents a role in repairing infrastructure that supports farming and everyday travel. With a budget of US$505,000, the project was financed through the ILO's Regular Budget Supplementary Account and concluded on 31 August 2026.

Young people were among the main beneficiaries, with young women accounting for more than half of the employment opportunities and young men representing a further 25 per cent. Participants earned income by carrying out improvements in their communities, helping households cover immediate expenses. For many families, those earnings supported needs associated with the start of the school year.

The project focused on rural challenges in areas including Les Cayes, Torbeck and Camp-Perrin, where unreliable irrigation, poor drainage and damaged roads affect livelihoods. Farmers need dependable water supplies during dry periods, and heavy rainfall can overwhelm drainage systems and disrupt access routes. By addressing these connected problems through paid local work, the initiative linked employment creation with improvements that communities could continue using after the project ended.

Young people gain trade skills and workplace knowledge

Participants developed practical skills in masonry, carpentry, metalwork, formwork, surveying and drilling through the project's construction-related activities. These opportunities extended the benefits beyond temporary employment by giving young people experience in trades used in infrastructure work. The initiative strengthened the capacity of local offices of the Ministry of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Rural Development to support rural infrastructure projects.

More than 100 people received training and awareness-raising on occupational safety and health, gender equality, decent work, peacebuilding and local initiatives. The sessions helped participants understand their rights, recognise the importance of safe working practices and appreciate cooperation in the workplace. This investment in knowledge accompanied the paid work, connecting infrastructure improvements with stronger skills and awareness among residents.

Canal repairs restore water flow and improve drainage

Workers cleared approximately 10 kilometres of irrigation and drainage canals and excavated more than 1.6 kilometres of channels. Construction teams built 121 metres of masonry canals and repaired another 50 metres as part of efforts to improve water management. In communities including Gracette and Ti Bannan, the works helped restore irrigation flows for crop production and improve drainage capacity to reduce flooding risks.

Rural access routes in Ti Guinin and Milor received road repairs, drainage crossings and measures to address erosion. These improvements made local travel and the transport of agricultural produce easier, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall. The planting of 700 trees in Milor contributed to efforts to protect the surrounding environment.

Community involvement connects local jobs with recovery

Local steering committees made up of community members worked with municipal authorities, agricultural offices and implementing partners to coordinate activities. Residents took part in decisions affecting their communities, helping ensure that the works reflected local priorities. Their involvement encouraged participation in the continued upkeep of the infrastructure.

The project brought together paid employment, practical training and infrastructure rehabilitation to address immediate household needs and wider challenges facing rural communities. Collaboration with local organisations, agricultural authorities and community committees helped connect the work with the livelihoods that depend on functioning canals and roads. The experience demonstrates how investment in people and infrastructure can support community resilience and contribute to Haiti's wider recovery efforts.