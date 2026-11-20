A ruling ​by the United ​Nations' highest court that found ‌Myanmar's ​security forces conducted state-sponsored genocide against the country's Rohingya Muslim minority was unfair, ‌a government official said on Friday.

The decision was not unanimous and Myanmar had been unjustly accused, said Khaing Khaing Soe, ‌a government spokesperson. The ruling by the International Court of ‌Justice was the first time the court has held a state responsible for genocide. It came seven years after the case was ⁠filed by ​predominantly Muslim Gambia.

It ⁠was the fourth time since the Nazi Holocaust that an international ⁠court ruled that the legal threshold to prove genocide had been ​met. "Our country was unjustly accused," Khaing Khaing Soe told ⁠a press conference in the capital Naypyitaw.

"I want to say that ⁠this ​decision is not a unanimous decision by everyone, it is not fair." Judges found that Myanmar's military carried ⁠out mass executions of men and boys, committed widespread rape and ⁠sexual violence against ⁠Rohingya women and burned or razed hundreds of villages during so-called clearance operations.