Experts from all six World Health Organization regions gathered in Hong Kong SAR, China, from 16 to 18 November 2026 to advance internationally harmonised quality standards for herbal medicines. Convened by the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre, the three-day meeting focused on developing a shared scientific foundation for assessing the quality of these medicines. The work is intended to strengthen quality assurance, support regulators and help health systems make appropriate use of evidence-based traditional medicine.

The meeting formed part of a series of online and in-person discussions that WHO has organised since November 2024. Experts are developing the first volume of international quality standards for traditional herbal medicines, containing 12 monographs that provide detailed standards for priority herbal medicines. Their discussions covered the publication's scope, its scientific approach and the next steps needed to develop the work.

Each herbal monograph will include a dedicated section addressing biodiversity, traditional knowledge and the sustainable use of herbal medicines. Participants examined how these subjects would be incorporated into the publication alongside its scientific quality requirements. The approach brings questions about natural resources and traditional knowledge into the development of standards intended for international use.

Scientific standards can strengthen confidence and regulation

Dr Kim Sungchol, head of the Traditional Medicine Norms, Standards and Systems Integration Unit at the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre, delivered opening remarks on behalf of its director, Dr Shyama Kuruvilla. He stressed that dependable quality standards are fundamental to building confidence in traditional medicine and outlined WHO's expectations for a comprehensive scientific publication. Such guidance would help strengthen quality assurance, build regulatory capacity, encourage greater consistency across systems and support appropriate integration of evidence-based traditional medicine into health care.

Mr Liu Jinfeng, Vice Minister of China's National Health Commission and Commissioner of the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, addressed participants through a recorded video message. He described traditional medicine as an important contributor to health systems worldwide, complementing biomedicine and supporting global health. His message called for scientific, evidence-based methods, open collaboration and a focus on people's needs, with standards that offer practical guidance.

Hong Kong meeting brings international expertise together

Dr Ronald Lam, Director of Health of the Hong Kong SAR Government, described the meeting as an opportunity for experts to exchange knowledge and develop greater consistency in herbal medicine quality standards. WHO thanked the Department of Health of the Hong Kong SAR Government for hosting the initiative's third meeting in Hong Kong. The gathering brought expertise from all six WHO regions into discussions about the publication and its further development.

WHO recognised the substantial technical contributions of the WHO Collaborating Centre for Traditional Medicine at the Hong Kong SAR Government's Department of Health. It acknowledged the work of the Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy, under the Government of India's Ministry of Ayush. These contributions supported the international effort to develop scientifically grounded quality standards for priority herbal medicines.

Work supports WHO's traditional medicine strategy

The standards initiative contributes to the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Strategy 2025–2034, which supports stronger quality assurance and regulatory systems. Its focus on scientific evidence and practical guidance is intended to support the safe, evidence-informed use of traditional medicine. Further development will build on the experts' discussions about the publication's scope, scientific approach and treatment of biodiversity, traditional knowledge and sustainability.