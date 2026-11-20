Ukraine's partial destruction of Russia's prized bridge to Crimea bolsters ​a months-long campaign by Kyiv to sever Moscow's supply lines to the battlefields of southern ‌and ​eastern Ukraine and the occupied Black Sea peninsula. While not game-changing in themselves, this week's attacks pile pressure on an already strained logistics network in ways that Russia could struggle to mitigate, two analysts and two Ukrainian commanders said.

Hitting the showcase Russian project had a strong symbolic impact, particularly in the build-up to President Vladimir Putin's unprecedented three-way meeting with US President Donald Trump ‌and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday. It demonstrated Kyiv's capacity to strike Russian logistics across the Azov Sea and its occupied southeast, said John Helin, a visiting fellow at the Atlantic Council think tank, just as Moscow's battlefield advances slow to a crawl.

"The more important story here is not necessarily the destruction of the Crimean Bridge itself, but the growing pressure Ukraine is putting on Russia's logistics system as a whole," he said. Putin said on Thursday the bridge was being used exclusively for civilian purposes, and promised ‌to hit back hard. A Russian ballistic-missile attack on the Ukrainian capital overnight damaged three bridges across the Dnipro River, city officials said on Friday.

'MORE TRAFFIC MEANS MORE TARGETS' This week's attacks, which destroyed the bridge's road section, follow a summer ‌of stepped-up strikes aimed at isolating Crimea and pressuring Russia to end its nearly five-year war.

Ukrainian forces systematically targeted massive tankers ferrying fuel to the peninsula, sparking widespread shortages, and struck energy infrastructure across Crimea. Months earlier, Ukraine had begun targeting Russian supply lines on the key M-14 highway through its occupied south — a major artery feeding Moscow's war effort on a huge swath of the front.

With the Crimean Bridge partly disabled, Russia now has few alternatives but to force more traffic through that heavily targeted roadway, said Franz-Stefan Gady, a Vienna-based expert with the Center for a New American Security. "More traffic means more targets," ⁠he said, adding ​that a "sudden logistical breakdown" would still be unlikely, because Russia has developed ⁠evasive tactics like dispersion and night driving.

The commander of a Ukrainian drone unit operating over the highway said he expected Russia to strengthen its air defences there, but was confident that Kyiv's forces could continue doing damage. Ukraine's rapid development of its mid-range drone capability, operating mostly between 30 and 180 km, ⁠has been central to its strikes on Russian logistics.

"The only thing helping them (the Russians) now is the weather," he said, citing the recent rain and heavy cloud cover. The commander requested anonymity for security purposes. Other priority targets for Kyiv include Russia's ballistic-missile launchers, used to attack Ukraine's ​energy system, and aircraft that can carry missiles and glide bombs that have devastated front-line cities.

RAIL LINK IN SIGHTS Russia built the 19-km (12-mile) road and rail bridge to link its mainland with Crimea, which it annexed from Ukraine ⁠in 2014. Ukraine has damaged it before, with a truck bomb in 2022, sea drones in 2023 and underwater explosives in 2025.

A destructive new attack on the railway part could force all rail cargo through the same land corridor that houses the M-14 highway, said an officer from Ukraine's Grouping of Forces Azov, which ⁠targets ​part of the corridor. A strike by Kyiv on Thursday — its third bridge attack this week — forced a suspension of traffic on the rail section. Russian officials gave no other details.

In recent months, Azov has broadened its mid-range strikes on road logistics to include railways. Increased Russian freight traffic through its sector would be a "huge bonus", said the officer from the grouping's drone combat deployment center, asking that Reuters withhold his identity. He added that Azov has struck 100 locomotives and destroyed 600 tonnes of ⁠fuel within its sector in recent months. Reuters could not independently verify those figures.

Helin, the Atlantic Council expert, said Russia had already long rerouted much of its military cargo, like fuel and ammunition, from the road and rail bridge to ⁠the land corridor. But he added that Ukrainian strikes on several ⁠smaller bridges over the Mius River in Russia could create new bottlenecks and potentially spark a "game of cat and mouse" by forcing Russia to repeatedly repair crossings.

For Russia, losing access to the Crimean Bridge would ultimately affect military and civilian logistics in Crimea more than Moscow's battlefield operations across southern Ukraine, said Gady, of the Center for a New American Security. "The real question ‌is whether Ukraine can keep the ‌bridge out while also sustaining pressure on the corridor," he said. "Doing both at once is what would actually squeeze Russia."

(Additional reporting ​by Max Hunder; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Andrew Heavens)