More than a decade after its introduction in China, HealthWISE continues to help healthcare institutions address workplace risks and improve conditions for health workers. Jointly developed by the International Labour Organization and the World Health Organization, the tool brings workers and managers together to identify problems and develop practical solutions. Its use across Chinese healthcare institutions shows how international guidance can support local efforts to strengthen occupational safety and health and promote decent work.

That experience was highlighted at a training workshop held in Nanning, Guangxi, from 10 to 13 November 2026. Peking Union Medical College organised the workshop, Guangxi Medical University hosted it, and the ILO provided technical input. Participants used HealthWISE methods to recognise workplace hazards and develop practical improvements suited to their working environments.

Health workers face risks ranging from infectious diseases and musculoskeletal injuries to workplace violence and psychosocial stress. These hazards affect the people responsible for delivering essential care, making occupational protection an important part of improving healthcare working conditions. HealthWISE encourages staff and managers to examine risks together and introduce low-cost changes that respond to problems they identify.

Nanning training connects safety guidance with daily work

The workshop gave participants an opportunity to apply a shared approach to occupational safety and health, connecting their understanding of hazards with possible workplace solutions. Si Huiliang, an attending physician in the Medical Affairs Department at the First Affiliated Hospital of Guangxi Medical University, said the training broadened participants' understanding of protection for healthcare workers. He described its guidance as practical and evidence-based, explaining that the methods helped bring greater consistency to practices that had previously been fragmented.

Participation sits at the centre of HealthWISE, giving healthcare workers and managers a role in recognising risks and deciding how to address them. The approach draws on their knowledge of daily working conditions to develop improvements that institutions can put into practice. Its emphasis on practical, low-cost measures helps connect occupational safety discussions with changes in the workplace.

Training reaches more than 1,200 participants across China

HealthWISE was introduced in China in 2015 with ILO support and has since been promoted and adapted by Chinese partners. Peking Union Medical College and collaborating healthcare institutions have played a leading role in developing its use within the country. Their work has helped connect the international tool with the needs and experience of Chinese healthcare workplaces.

Over the past decade, partners have delivered 12 HealthWISE training programmes across Henan, Guangxi, Beijing, Guangdong, Hubei and Xinjiang. These programmes have reached more than 1,200 participants from healthcare institutions at different levels. Training moved online during the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing occupational safety and health capacity building to continue despite disruptions to in-person activities.

Hospitals put HealthWISE methods into practice

Healthcare institutions have taken HealthWISE beyond training sessions, using its methods to assess workplace risks, strengthen occupational safety management and introduce improvements. Nanning Fourth People's Hospital and the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University are among the institutions that have incorporated the approach into workplace assessments and occupational health interventions. These examples show how lessons from training can become part of hospitals' efforts to protect their staff.

China's experience highlights the contribution of local leadership in adapting an international tool to healthcare settings. Practical knowledge and cooperation between workers and managers remain central to identifying hazards and improving working conditions. Continued use of HealthWISE supports safer, healthier workplaces and advances decent work for the people delivering healthcare services.