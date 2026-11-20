A British cybersecurity operation has fixed ​a flaw in the operating ​systems of commercial fridges and ‌freezers ​used by supermarkets, warehouses and restaurants, helping protect them from hacks that hit several European countries in recent ‌weeks. A wave of cyberattacks knocked out commercial fridges and freezers from Sweden to Belgium earlier in November, while a similar hack hit France in October, forcing ‌stores to throw away millions of euros' worth of food.

It was thought ‌Britain had largely escaped the hacks because its refrigeration industry relies on different devices, but authorities and industry partners found a flaw that could have provided an opening for hackers, the ⁠BBC ​reported. A fix has ⁠been developed and rolled out, the report added.

Following the attacks in Europe, Germany's information security ⁠office warned of continuing vulnerabilities in some of Danish firm Danfoss' industrial cooling appliances. French ​intelligence and cyber agencies accused Iran's Revolutionary Guards of carrying out the ⁠October hack, which targeted 700 commercial sites and caused 15 fires after hackers raised temperatures in refrigeration ⁠systems.

The ​vulnerability affecting British refrigeration systems was identified by ethical hackers at Omega Systems, the BBC said. Before the fix could be made, supermarkets ⁠removed fridges from the open internet and prioritised efforts to secure the devices. Britain's National Cyber ⁠Security Centre ⁠is known to issue proactive notifications and early warning alerts to organisations where it believes vulnerabilities may exist. It declined to ‌comment on ‌the report.