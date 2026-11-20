Jordan's universities, researchers and businesses could gain faster and more reliable digital connections with Europe through a new €11.1 million grant announced by the European Union. The funding will support a land-based extension of the Medusa Submarine Cable System from its Egyptian landing point in Port Said to Jordan, with particular attention to improving digital connectivity for research and education. The European Investment Bank (EIB) is also supporting the wider Mediterranean submarine cable network through a separate loan of up to €60 million, strengthening the infrastructure needed for international communication and digital services.

Led by Spanish telecommunications and infrastructure operator AFR-IX Telecom, the Medusa project is designed to improve internet connectivity between Europe and North Africa and create new opportunities for digital economic development. The latest EU grant builds on €40 million previously allocated through the Neighbourhood Investment Platform to establish a dedicated research and education network connecting institutions on both sides of the Mediterranean. Total EU grant funding channelled through the EIB for these connections has now reached €51.1 million, supporting efforts to improve access to digital resources and encourage international scientific cooperation.

Working with GÉANT, Europe's research and education networking organisation, the project is expected to connect approximately 500 research and educational institutions in the Southern Mediterranean with their European counterparts. Stronger digital connections will allow universities, scientists and research centres to exchange large amounts of information, collaborate on complex scientific projects and access advanced online resources more efficiently. Jordanian institutions could benefit from improved communication with European research partners, creating opportunities for joint studies, technological development and better access to knowledge.

Medusa Network Expands Digital Connections Across the Mediterranean

The Medusa Submarine Cable System will cover more than 8,000 kilometres and include 21 landing points, establishing an extensive digital network linking European and Mediterranean countries. Its planned connections include Portugal, Spain, France, Italy, Malta, Greece and Cyprus, alongside Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Egypt and the recently added Syria, with a terrestrial extension planned for Jordan. These connections are expected to provide countries with more diverse communication routes, improving network resilience and reducing dependence on limited international data connections.

The first phase of the project, linking France, Morocco and Tunisia, has already been completed and is providing services, marking an important achievement in the development of the wider network. Cable deployment for the second phase is underway with financial support from the EIB, helping expand the system's reach and increase the capacity available for digital communication. Built using advanced European submarine cable technology, Medusa features 24 fibre pairs and an open architecture designed to offer greater flexibility and capacity for services such as 5G, cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

Faster Internet to Support Universities, Researchers and Businesses

Research institutions in Jordan could gain substantial benefits from the new connection, particularly those working with international scientific teams and large research datasets. Facilities such as SESAME, alongside Jordanian universities and scientific organisations, are expected to have better opportunities to share information and undertake collaborative research with European institutions. Improved connectivity could also help students access digital learning platforms, allow researchers to participate in international projects and support scientific discoveries that depend on reliable communication networks.

EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti highlighted the importance of dependable digital infrastructure for innovation, economic resilience and stronger cooperation between Europe and Mediterranean countries. She explained that the Medusa connection could help Jordanian scientists share knowledge more easily and provide businesses and public services with access to faster, more reliable digital communication. EU Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Šuica emphasized the opportunities for Jordanian universities and SESAME researchers to work more closely with European partners, alongside the potential for local businesses to reach new markets through improved connectivity.

EU Investment Strengthens Regional Digital Cooperation and Economic Growth

The Medusa project forms an important part of the European Union's Global Gateway strategy, which supports reliable infrastructure, sustainable investment and stronger economic partnerships with countries beyond Europe. Its expansion also contributes to the EU's Pact for the Mediterranean by improving digital integration and encouraging cooperation between economies across the region. Greater connectivity can support business competitiveness, expand access to emerging technologies and help participating countries develop digital services that are essential for economic growth.

The project combines European financing and advanced cable technology with the expertise of telecommunications partners operating across the Mediterranean, creating a shared infrastructure platform for businesses, universities and public institutions. Damien Bertrand, Chief Operating Officer of Medusa, described the additional EU support as an important contribution to the project's vision of bringing Mediterranean countries closer through stronger digital connections and improved access to research resources. With the Jordan extension and wider cable deployment progressing, Medusa is expected to strengthen scientific partnerships, improve international data connectivity and create opportunities for digital innovation across Europe, North Africa and Jordan.