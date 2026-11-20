Jordanian businesses could gain greater access to financing for cleaner production and modern technologies through a €7.5 million grant announced by the European Union and the European Investment Bank (EIB). The Green and Digital Transition Facility was marked by a ceremonial signing at the EU–Jordan Investment Conference involving EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti and EU Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Šuica. Jordan's Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, Zeina Toukan, attended the ceremony, highlighting the shared commitment to helping local companies invest in sustainable business practices and new technologies.

Developed by the EIB and the EU Delegation to Jordan, the facility combines €6.5 million in investment incentives with €1 million in technical assistance to make business improvements more affordable. It is expected to support €65 million in EIB lending matched by another €65 million from participating Jordanian banks, potentially enabling around 180 investments by micro, small and medium-sized enterprises and mid-sized companies. The European Union will provide the grant through its country allocation for Jordan under the Neighbourhood Investment Platform, supporting efforts to expand access to financing and encourage private investment.

Many businesses in Jordan face financial difficulties when purchasing modern equipment or introducing new technologies, particularly when upfront costs are high and access to suitable loans remains limited. The facility is designed to address these barriers by combining bank financing with financial incentives and technical support that can help companies move forward with investment plans. Businesses could use the funding to reduce energy and water consumption, improve productivity, strengthen climate resilience and introduce digital solutions that make their operations more efficient.

Helping Jordanian Businesses Invest in Green and Digital Technologies

The financing will cover a broad range of eligible investments, including renewable energy, energy-efficient equipment, water conservation, climate adaptation and circular-economy solutions that reduce waste and improve resource management. Companies seeking to modernize their operations could receive support for innovation and digitalisation, giving smaller businesses an opportunity to adopt technologies that might otherwise be too expensive. EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti emphasized that improving access to these investments can help Jordanian companies lower operating costs, strengthen productivity and become more competitive in domestic and international markets.

Participating banks will receive technical assistance to identify suitable investments, evaluate financing applications and develop lending products that better meet the needs of smaller businesses. Independent consultants will verify project eligibility, expenditure and completion before investment incentives are released, helping ensure that financial support is directed toward qualifying activities. Approved incentives will be transferred through participating banks and passed on in full to beneficiary businesses, providing additional financial support for eligible improvements.

Expanding Green Finance and Supporting Cleaner Industries

The initiative builds on the EIB's Green Transition Facility model, which was piloted through a portfolio guarantee agreement with Jordan Kuwait Bank in September 2025. The new EU grant is expected to bring additional Jordanian banking partners into the programme and expand financing opportunities to include business innovation and digital technologies. Its structure can complement EIB loans supported with or without European Fund for Sustainable Development Plus guarantees, alongside portfolio guarantees backed by the same European financing framework.

Jordanian manufacturers operating in sectors covered by the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism could benefit from investments that reduce industrial emissions and improve their ability to compete in European markets. Eligible private transport operators may have opportunities to finance electric buses, subject to individual project assessments and the facility's investment requirements. Technical assistance could introduce Jordanian businesses to suitable technologies from European suppliers, creating opportunities for commercial cooperation without requiring companies to purchase equipment or services from specific countries.

Strengthening Economic Growth and Creating Opportunities for Young People

EU Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Šuica described Jordan as an important strategic partner and linked the financing initiative to the EU's Global Gateway strategy and Pact for the Mediterranean. She highlighted the potential for €130 million in combined lending to help Jordanian businesses adopt cleaner production systems, improve digital capabilities and develop stronger commercial relationships with European companies. These investments are expected to contribute to private sector development and create opportunities for quality employment, particularly for young people entering the workforce.

Jordan's Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, Zeina Toukan, connected the initiative to the country's Economic Modernisation Vision, which places private investment and business development at the centre of economic transformation. She emphasized that providing smaller companies with investment incentives and access to bank financing could help them undertake projects that would otherwise remain financially difficult. The grant's ability to encourage additional lending is an important part of its value, creating opportunities for businesses to invest in productivity, sustainability and future growth.

The facility supports Jordan's green finance priorities and shared EU–Jordan objectives for sustainable investment, linking environmental improvements with business innovation and economic development. Its combination of grants, lending and technical expertise is designed to make financing more accessible for companies seeking to upgrade equipment, reduce resource consumption and introduce modern technologies. With around 180 investments expected, the initiative could help Jordanian businesses build more efficient operations, strengthen international competitiveness and contribute to the country's wider economic transformation.