The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group has approved €14 billion in new financing to strengthen Europe's energy independence, support business innovation and improve essential infrastructure across several countries. Around one-third of the funding will support energy-related investments, reflecting the growing importance of reliable electricity networks and cleaner energy sources in Europe's economic future. The financing package, approved by the EIB and European Investment Fund (EIF) Boards of Directors during meetings in Luxembourg, also includes projects that support communities and international development partnerships.

A major part of the investment includes €4.2 billion for clean-energy infrastructure across the European Union, covering projects that could reduce dependence on fossil fuels and improve energy reliability. Another €3.8 billion has been allocated to strengthen European businesses, with particular attention to innovation, competitiveness and the development of technologies that can support economic growth. These investments come at a time when changing geopolitical conditions and energy market uncertainty are encouraging European countries to build stronger, more independent economies.

EIB Group President Nadia Calviño highlighted the importance of expanding clean-energy investment as Europe responds to economic uncertainty and shifting international relations. She explained that the newly approved projects would accelerate the energy transition and help European countries become less dependent on fossil fuels for their energy needs. The EIB Group, which includes the EIF, expects its energy investments to reach record levels this year, reinforcing its role in financing Europe's transition toward cleaner and more secure energy systems.

Clean Energy Investments to Strengthen Europe's Power Networks

The €4.2 billion energy financing package will support projects across several EU countries, helping modernize infrastructure and expand access to cleaner power. Austria and Germany will receive support for district heating and cooling systems, which can provide more efficient temperature control for buildings and communities through shared energy infrastructure. Renewable energy developments in France, Italy, Spain and Lithuania will also benefit from the financing, contributing to efforts to increase clean electricity generation and reduce reliance on conventional energy sources.

Electricity grid investments in Cyprus and Hungary form another important part of the package, with improved networks needed to manage changing power demand and accommodate renewable energy generation. Stronger electricity infrastructure can help countries connect new energy projects, improve supply reliability and prepare their power systems for future economic and technological developments. The €3.8 billion business financing commitment will complement these investments by supporting innovation and helping European companies strengthen their position in increasingly competitive international markets.

Financing Supports Communities and Global Climate Partnerships

The EIB Group's latest approvals extend into public services and infrastructure that directly influence everyday living conditions across Europe. Belgium will receive support for more resilient water infrastructure, France will benefit from financing for new schools, and Ireland will see investments directed toward affordable housing. Urban development projects in Romania will also receive backing, covering improvements to education, sports and transport facilities that can make cities more accessible and better equipped to serve growing communities.

International development projects are another part of the €14 billion financing package, supporting environmental protection and climate resilience outside the European Union. In Gabon, investment in waste management will help address plastic pollution reaching the ocean, with water infrastructure improvements in Jordan expected to strengthen the country's ability to manage climate-related pressures. Uzbekistan will receive support for climate adaptation and sustainable rural development, contributing to the European Union's Global Gateway strategy, which promotes sustainable infrastructure and stronger economic partnerships with countries around the world.

EIB Group Strengthens Ethical Standards and Workplace Accountability

Alongside the financing approvals, the EIB Group's governing bodies endorsed revised codes of conduct designed to strengthen ethical standards, transparency and accountability across the institution. The updated rules introduce stricter requirements for managing conflicts of interest and cooling-off periods, alongside a stronger role for the Ethics and Compliance Committee in promoting consistent standards of professional conduct. These changes respond to recommendations from Internal Audit and form part of the institution's efforts to improve public trust and ensure that its operations follow clear ethical principles.

The revised framework builds on workplace reforms introduced over the past two years, including the Speak-Up and Dignity at Work Action Plan and stronger protections for people reporting misconduct. Additional measures include improved mediation support, the appointment of a Group Ombudsperson and the establishment of a new Office for Ethics and Accountability within the Inspectorate General. The updated codes will be submitted to the EIB Board of Governors and the EIF General Meeting for final approval, forming another part of the Group's efforts to strengthen institutional integrity, workplace wellbeing and responsible governance.