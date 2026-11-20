A global financial market rout has taken a major turn for the worse this ​week as a noxious combination of worries over AI and US interest rates triggered an avalanche ​of selling from stocks to copper and gold.

1/STOCKS SHOCK Nerves about a ‌possible ​bubble in AI and tech stocks started to emerge around the middle of the year. But the selloff really started to snowball last month when it became clear that major economies such as the US would need further interest rate hikes to tame inflation.

Some of the milestones are eye-popping. Nearly $9 trillion ‌has been wiped off the value of world stocks since they peaked back in August while this week's 17% plunge in Taiwan is the biggest since the early 1990s.

Adding to the worries was this month's hammering of US President Donald Trump's Republican Party, which has cast doubts on how many US data centres will get built. The sudden resignation of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang also rattled investors given the key role the chip company ‌plays in bankrolling the AI industry. "What concerns me isn't so much the correction in technology stocks... but the possibility of the selling spreading into broader financial markets," said Bruno Schneller, managing director at Erlen ‌Capital Management.

"Even gold has come under pressure, which is interesting given its traditional safe-haven role and may point to investors raising cash rather than simply rotating into defensive assets." 2/TURN UP THE VOL

Wall Street's fear gauge, the VIX index of US stock market volatility, reached 30 points on Friday, its highest since late March, as investors rushed to buy protection against market swings. While the jump isn't yet at the scale of its post-April 2025 "Liberation Day" move, it's getting close and is now at a ⁠level that could trigger ​selling by hedge funds that target fixed levels of ⁠volatility.

The European equivalent of the VIX has also hit its highest level since April although other gauges suggest the stress, for now at least, isn't spreading. The MOVE index, which tracks volatility in the US Treasury bond market, remains below last month's highs, ⁠as do implied volatility gauges for major currency pairs.

3/COPPER, OIL The standout mover in metals is copper. A beneficiary of the AI rollout, given high demand for the metal from data centres, it is on course for its steepest weekly ​drop since April 2025.

Oil, which has been central to this year's inflation worries given how much higher prices have pushed up costs, has taken a back seat in the broader market ⁠drama of the last few days, staying in a relatively tight $90-$94 range. 4/BONDS, GOLD

Government bonds are performing well as a safe haven in this latest market turmoil, shrugging off worries about a more aggressive Federal Reserve. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield is on track for ⁠its biggest ​weekly fall since April 2025, down 17 basis points so far this week.

Bond yields move inversely to prices. In Europe, the 10-year German Bund yield is down around 9 bps on Friday alone.

Analysts at Citi said the market could price out US rate hikes, lifting bonds, "if the US equity sell-off should morph into a bursting of the AI bubble." Gold, however, is failing to play its safe-haven role, down around ⁠1% on Friday to the lowest since September 2025.

5/DOLLAR WRECKING BALL The dollar has shown that reports of its demise have been greatly exaggerated.

The greenback index, which measures the world's reserve currency against the ⁠six other top currencies, has risen to a 19-month ⁠high this week. For the year it is nearly 7% higher against the euro, 3% up on the yen and between 4% and 5% stronger against sterling and the Canadian and kiwi dollars.

Emerging market currencies have been hit too. The added turbulence of a surprise election result has seen Brazil's currency slump more ‌than 8% this month, while ‌Israel's shekel, one of the currencies most correlated with the AI boom, has tumbled almost 5%.