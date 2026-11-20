Anthropic's much-hyped arrival on Wall Street ​fizzled out on Friday, as a dramatic unraveling of the AI ‌trade ​showed that even a blockbuster listing could not shake the gloom hanging over the sector. Widely seen as a proxy for the AI trade, Anthropic's listing had been viewed as a potential boost for an industry struggling to regain its footing after a turbulent ‌stretch.

But the stock was last trading at $88.24, about 9% below Thursday's close, while losses across other technology heavyweights suggested the IPO had done little to reverse the broader selloff. "Investors still believe in AI but are becoming more selective about what they will pay for that growth," said David Miller, chief investment officer at Catalyst Funds.

Among the Magnificent Seven stocks, Nvidia and Meta Platforms fell more ‌than 3% each, while Amazon and Microsoft dropped 2% and 1%, respectively. Chip stocks also slid, with AMD and Sandisk down over 6% each and Intel losing more than 3%.

The ‌focus now shifts to a potential OpenAI listing, which would be another major test of investors' appetite for AI stocks. OpenAI has indicated it may go public next year. Despite a pipeline of high-profile AI and infrastructure companies, many have pushed their IPO plans to 2027.

PATIENCE MAY PAY Anthropic's stock could find support later in the year. London-based index rebalance analytics firm Intropic estimates index-tracking funds could account for purchases of up to 30% of Anthropic's shares ⁠by year-end.

Near-term ​volatility, however, could persist as the initial euphoria around ⁠the listing fades and investors assess whether a valuation of about 40 times sales over the past 12 months can be sustained. "We favor patience on Anthropic and recommend evaluating the company as it reports public results," said ⁠Kaush Amin, head of private market investing at US Bank Asset Management, adding that the current valuation "assumes years of rapid growth."

The debut has also done little to ease broader concerns about the health of the ​AI trade. Wall Street's main indexes ended sharply lower on Thursday, while futures pointed to further declines on Friday. PARALLELS WITH SPACEX

Anthropic's IPO has drawn parallels with Elon ⁠Musk's SpaceX , which went public in June after the second-biggest IPO on record. Anthropic raised $93.5 billion in its IPO after underwriters exercised an option to buy additional shares, surpassing SpaceX's $85.7 billion haul to become the biggest listing on record.

While the companies ⁠have ​different business models, some investors have pointed to SpaceX's sharp swings in the weeks after its debut as a reason for caution over buying Anthropic immediately after its listing. "There's going to be some volatility like we had with SpaceX. A lot of people are going to have FOMO. I don't think there's any need to get on it on the ⁠first trade," said Rob Hackel, CEO of financial advisory and brokerage firm RF Lafferty & Co.

SpaceX shares fell more than 6%. Retail investors traded about $772 million of Anthropic shares on Thursday, the ⁠most for an IPO debut since Vanda Research ⁠began tracking the data in 2012.

The stock's sharp swings have left investors weighing whether to bet on a rebound or brace for further losses. Options trading, due to begin next week, could add to the volatility. "It's not a good environment for Anthropic at the ‌moment," said Carsten Hesse, head of ‌index events at Berenberg.