Formula One stakeholders have ​agreed in principle a switch ​away from the current ‌crop of ​V6 hybrid engines to louder V8s from 2030, team bosses said ahead of the Las Vegas ‌Grand Prix. McLaren's Zak Brown said it was now a matter of dotting the i's and crossing the t's, and Alpine's de facto team principal Flavio Briatore ‌agreed.

"We have the agreement, basically. It's not signed, but it looks ‌like everybody's agreed to 2030 V8s," said Italian Briatore. "I think it's the right way to go. We need an engine with a lot of noise, and a simple engine, and ⁠we ​need to be ⁠racing with that because, in the end, I believe the best for the spectator, for ⁠everybody is a very simple engine, a lot of noise and basta (enough)."

McLaren and ​Alpine both use Mercedes engines. Cadillac's Dan Towriss said he was also happy ⁠with developments, with the team set to continue using Ferrari engines until the end of ⁠2029 ​and a Cadillac V8 engine available from 2030.

"Our new power unit facility opens up on December 18th, so as a new manufacturer ⁠coming into the sport, the direction is obviously very helpful," he added. FIA President ⁠Mohammed Ben Sulayem ⁠signalled this week that the V8s would be back for 2030. Formula One last used naturally aspirated V8 engines ‌from ‌2006 to 2013.