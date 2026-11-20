Seven-times Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz eased concerns about a hamstring injury by cruising past Italian fifth seed Flavio Cobolli 6-4 6-1 in his final ATP Finals round-robin match in Turin on Friday, completing an unbeaten ‌group-stage campaign and securing momentum ahead of the semi-finals.

The Spaniard had already booked his place in the last four after victories over American seventh seed Frances Tiafoe and 2020 ATP Finals champion Daniil Medvedev, but his fitness came under scrutiny after he left the court with heavy strapping on his left leg following ‌Wednesday's win over the Russian. Any doubts were quickly dispelled as Alcaraz broke the already-eliminated Cobolli in the opening game and surged into a 2-0 lead. ‌The 23-year-old delivered an efficient display, keeping rallies short and dictating play without putting unnecessary strain on his body.

He carried that momentum into the second set, breaking for a 2-0 lead and again to move 4-1 ahead before closing out a 65-minute victory. Alcaraz finished with 29 winners to Cobolli's nine. "It was a difficult match to see how I was going to feel ⁠on court ​and playing against Flavio is not ⁠easy," Alcaraz said. "He is a great player and person off the court.

"I tried to play as aggressively as I can, hit the ball as hard as I can. "The way I felt on ⁠court today was incredible. I am getting more confident after every match and hopefully I can keep it going."

Alcaraz underwent an MRI scan on his left hamstring on ​Thursday, with Spanish media reporting that the examination ruled out a serious injury. He also cancelled a practice session that day and delayed his ⁠scheduled warm-up from 1045 to 1300 local time earlier on Friday. While the convincing win eased immediate concerns over his availability for the knockout stage, the defending Australian Open champion will continue to ⁠manage ​the issue as the season-ending tournament reaches its decisive phase.

Alcaraz is enjoying a resurgent end to the year after spending more than four months sidelined with a wrist injury sustained at the ATP 500 event in Barcelona. Since returning at the US Open in September, where he was beaten by Ben ⁠Shelton in the quarter-finals, Alcaraz has claimed titles in Tokyo, Vienna and Paris to re-establish himself among the favourites for the season-ending crown.

With three wins ⁠from three in the Ivan Lendl group, ⁠Alcaraz heads into the semi-final against American third seed Shelton in strong form as he bids to capture his first ATP Finals title. Five-times Grand Slam champion Jannik Sinner has already ended his season because of a persistent knee ‌injury, while world number one ‌Alexander Zverev remains among the leading contenders in Turin.