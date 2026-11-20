German ​Chancellor Friedrich Merz said ​on Friday ‌that Qatar ​had pledged to invest an additional €15 billion ($16.5 billion) ‌in Germany as part of a deepening collaboration covering defence and technology. "This strengthens both of ‌us, particularly in future technologies such as ‌artificial intelligence, semiconductors and aviation," Merz said at a press conference with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin ⁠Hamad ​al-Thani ⁠in Berlin.

($1 = 0.9108 euros)