When pressed by one of its largest ​unions, Boeing management declined to say ​on Thursday if the company plans on ‌further ​layoffs after an upcoming round next month.

"We asked if December 9 was the only date for (layoff notices) and were told Boeing didn't know," Bryan ‌Corliss, a spokesman for the Society of Engineering Employees in Aerospace, told Reuters. In early November, Boeing announced plans to cut 5% of the company's commercial airplanes division's roughly 50,000 employees through attrition and layoffs. The cuts were needed because ‌it is taking longer than expected for the company to increase output of its 737 MAX ‌jet, its largest moneymaker, the division's CEO Stephanie Pope explained in a memo to employees at the time.

Asked about SPEEA's comment, a Boeing spokesperson told Reuters, “We continue to work through an established process to ensure our workforce can support our customer commitments. ⁠We are committed ​to treating everyone with ⁠dignity and respect and will communicate details with impacted employees once decisions are finalized.” The company is trying to increase 737 production ⁠rate from 42 jets a month to 47, which it had planned to reach this past summer. Last month, Boeing ​CEO Kelly Ortberg told investors that the company now expects to reach that target in early ⁠2027.

On Thursday, SPEEA told its roughly 17,000 members that Boeing managers told union officials that: "Employment at all Boeing Commercial Airplanes sites ⁠is under ​review, but layoffs won’t necessarily impact all sites.

"These will not be across-the-board layoffs, but rather targeted layoffs focused on which work statements are ending or can be ended. "There will be no voluntary ⁠layoffs or buy-outs."

SPEEA members approved a new four-year contract with the company in early October. Boeing managers ⁠told the union that the ⁠cuts were not retaliation for the contract, which included a guaranteed 10% wage increase upon ratification, along with annual raises of 4% and the possibility of ‌an additional 2% ‌pay hike based on performance.