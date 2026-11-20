Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted two Houthi missiles targeting Jazan
A Saudi-led military coalition said on Friday its air defences intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by Yemen's Houthis towards Saudi Arabia's southern Jazan province. Shrapnel from the interception fell in the al-Shuqaiq area, where the Iran-aligned group had earlier said it would target a power station, the coalition said.
Relevant authorities were responding at the site, it added, giving no immediate information on casualties, damage or whether the power station was hit.