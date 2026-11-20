A ​Saudi-led ​military coalition ‌said on Friday ​its air defences intercepted ‌and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by Yemen's Houthis towards ‌Saudi Arabia's southern Jazan province. Shrapnel ‌from the interception fell in the al-Shuqaiq area, where ⁠the ​Iran-aligned ⁠group had earlier said it ⁠would target a power station, the ​coalition said.

Relevant authorities were ⁠responding at the site, it ⁠added, giving ​no immediate information on casualties, damage ⁠or whether the power station was ⁠hit.