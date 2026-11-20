The dollar ‌fell ​broadly on Friday as a weeks-long rally fueled by bets on a hawkish Federal Reserve lost momentum, but waning appetite for riskier currencies limited the losses. The dollar index fell 0.2% to 103.75, just short of the 103.9 level it touched in the previous session, ‌its highest since April 2025. The index was on track to snap an eight-session winning streak and is up 1.7% so far this month.

The dollar's rally accelerated on November 10, when hotter-than-expected US inflation data reinforced bets that the Fed would tighten policy and Fed Governor Christopher Waller said a 50-basis-point hike in December should be considered. "I think the momentum has ‌stalled for the dollar ... but I think it's a little bit early to pick a top for the dollar," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Capital Markets.

US Treasury ‌yields dropped on Friday as a multitude of AI-related concerns weighed on global stocks and Anthropic's record market debut on Thursday did little to revive investor confidence. On Friday, investors sought out safe-haven assets. Lower Treasury yields also boosted the relative appeal of the Swiss franc. The dollar slipped 0.5% against the franc. "When US rates are falling, low-yielding currencies look better," Chandler said.

Still, strategists see the dollar continuing to draw some support from the ⁠outlook for ​a hawkish Fed. Chris Turner, global head of ⁠markets at ING, said that while there is only a weak case for another steep correction in equities, "there is no reason for the Fed to drop its hawkish rhetoric anytime soon."

He pointed to the release next ⁠week of the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, a key inflation gauge for the Fed, which Turner said will likely confirm that the US central bank needs to act. "For FX, that means a continued ​strong dollar and continued pressure on popular carry trades," he said.

In FX carry trades, investors borrow in low-yielding currencies, such as the Japanese yen and Swiss franc, ⁠to fund purchases of higher-yielding assets elsewhere, often in emerging markets. YEN FIRMS ON INFLATION DATA

Against the yen, the dollar slipped 0.5% to 158.85, still close to levels at which Japanese authorities intervened in July to shore up the ⁠drooping ​currency. "The yen has jumped today, helped by lower US rates and firm Japanese October CPI," Chandler said.

Japan's annual core inflation accelerated to 2.2% in October, staying above the central bank's 2% target for a second straight month and pointing to broadening price pressures that strengthen the case for a near-term rate hike by the Bank of Japan. Analysts at ⁠Capital Economics argue that the yen's recent weakness is unlikely to last. With long-term inflation expectations now around target, further increases in yields would be mostly in real terms, which, ⁠combined with their view that US yields will ⁠fall, should prove yen-positive, the analysts said.

Meanwhile, sterling rose 0.1%, but remained near a one-year low against the dollar at $1.31065. In cryptocurrency markets, bitcoin slipped to a fresh four-month low as investors avoided riskier investments. Bitcoin was last trading roughly flat on the day at $61,442.