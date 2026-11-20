​Treasury Secretary ​Scott Bessent said ‌on Friday ​he was still living ‌at a US military base after receiving unspecified threats from Iran, but ‌vowed to continue squeezing the ‌country economically. "If the Iranians are after me, it means that ⁠they ​are ⁠being squeezed. We're going to continue squeezing ⁠them," Bessent said in an interview ​with CNBC.

Treasury has been tightening ⁠sanctions on Iran. The US ⁠and Israel ​launched strikes against Iran in February and the conflict ⁠is simmering in the region ⁠despite ⁠intermittent talks on a resolution.