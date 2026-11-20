Danish police ​averted an attempt by Russian intelligence services to ​assassinate a US-Ukrainian rapper in September ‌ahead of ​a planned performance in Denmark, a senior Danish official said on Friday.

Police thwarted the alleged plot when they arrested three men with links to ‌the Danish criminal underworld shortly before the rapper Kyivstoner was due to give a concert on September 25, which was then cancelled, officials said. "It is our clear assessment that the assassination attempt was planned by the Russian ‌intelligence services," Rasmus Kieffer-Kristensen, head of Denmark's national security and intelligence service, PET, told a press conference.

The Russian ‌embassy in Copenhagen did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Moscow has previously denied responsibility for a string of assassination attempts and hybrid attacks reported by European countries. PROSECUTORS SAY SUSPECTS HAD LOADED PISTOLS AND KNIVES

According to prosecutors, the suspects were ⁠driving towards the ​concert venue north of ⁠Copenhagen with two loaded pistols and two knives when police arrested them at around 9.55 p.m. (1955 GMT), five minutes before ⁠the concert was due to begin. A fourth suspect was arrested later that evening, police said. One of the suspects had ​bought a ticket to the concert, according to the charges.

The suspects are charged under Section 108 ⁠of Denmark's Criminal Code, which covers assisting a foreign intelligence service, as well as attempted murder. They denied wrongdoing in court, broadcaster DR ⁠reported. "A ​Russian assassination attempt is not something we've seen in Denmark before, and that gives me an impression of an increasingly aggressive and risk-taking Russia," Kieffer-Kristensen said.

"We believe that the case is important for understanding ⁠the threat that Denmark faces from Russia." Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and Justice Minister Nicolai Wammen are due ⁠to hold a separate ⁠press briefing later on Friday to address the suspected assassination plan.

PET said in September Russia was recruiting Danish citizens to help plan sabotage against Danish defence firms ‌with ties ‌to Ukraine.