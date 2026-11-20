​India's cyber ​agency ‌said on ​Friday it had reported unauthorised ‌transactions at service providers supporting government-linked payments. Payment fraud incidents ‌extended beyond the financial ‌sector to vendors and partner payout platforms, cyber agency ⁠CERT-In said ​in ⁠an advisory posted on Friday, ⁠adding that the attackers altered ​business records or approval ⁠relationships and then used legitimate ⁠payment ​processes.

It did not say how much ⁠money had been improperly ⁠paid ⁠out, or by whom.