India cyber agency reports unauthorised transactions at payment firms
India's cyber agency said on Friday it had reported unauthorised transactions at service providers supporting government-linked payments. Payment fraud incidents extended beyond the financial sector to vendors and partner payout platforms, cyber agency CERT-In said in an advisory posted on Friday, adding that the attackers altered business records or approval relationships and then used legitimate payment processes.
It did not say how much money had been improperly paid out, or by whom.