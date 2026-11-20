​A federal judge on Friday said she ‌would ​issue a preliminary injunction blocking construction of President Donald Trump’s proposed triumphal arch, saying during a hearing that it was a “rushed job” that lacked a legal basis. During ‌a court hearing, US District Judge Leonie Brinkema in Alexandria, Virginia, said there were multiple defects in the federal government’s analysis of the economic and environmental impact of the project, including an inadequate explanation of its impact on nearby ‌Reagan Washington National Airport.

"That just hasn’t been done in the case because it’s been such a rushed ‌job,” the judge said. In September, the Federal Aviation Administration said the arch would not pose a hazard to aircraft but would be required to have an "eternal flame" on top.

The FAA determination requires it to be marked with a light on top of the ⁠structure and ​floodlight projectors pointed at ⁠the arch to make it noticeable for pilots. The proposed arch would be 3,000 feet from Reagan National and within the airport's main ⁠approach and departure corridor. Some aviation experts have raised safety concerns over the arch.

Brinkema said the government’s argument that a 1925 ​statute meant Congress had authorized the project made no sense. "It hurts your credibility with the court ⁠by focusing on that," the judge told government lawyers. "This is a project that lacks congressional approval."

Earlier this month, US District Judge Tanya Chutkan ⁠in Washington ​issued a separate order temporarily blocking construction of the proposed 250-foot arch near Arlington National Cemetery. The rulings are the latest setbacks for one of Trump's many efforts to leave a lasting architectural mark on the ⁠nation’s capital. The White House and FAA did not immediately comment.

Trump has faced significant pushback from the judiciary against ⁠projects he has undertaken ⁠in Washington during his second term. These included a White House ballroom project, a renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and a proposed championship-level golf course 2 ‌miles from the ‌White House.