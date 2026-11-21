UN ​talks on ​regulating weapons with ‌little or ​no human oversight ended on Saturday ‌with a pledge for further talks to develop new rules within two years, an ‌outcome weakened by opposition from ‌Russia that fell short of rights groups' hopes. Proponents had called for legally binding ⁠rules ​within ⁠a short timeframe to regulate weapons systems that ⁠can identify and engage targets with varying ​degrees of autonomy, sometimes called "killer robots".

Around 100 ⁠states backed this position but big arms-producing ⁠nations ​like the US, Russia and Israel opposed this, resulting in ⁠a watered-down agreement that left open the question ⁠of ⁠whether future measures would be legally binding.