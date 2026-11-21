A textile dyehouse can lower its energy and water bills by replacing old machinery, but the equipment must be paid for before the savings arrive. For a small supplier filling short-term orders, that gap can keep a viable project on hold for years. Social Investment Managers & Advisors (SIMA) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the World Bank Group's private-sector arm, launched a fund on November 10 to help smaller textile, apparel and footwear suppliers in emerging markets finance those upgrades. Its fundraising target is $400 million.

IFC approved an investment of up to $60 million. Inditex, the owner of Zara, and Dutch development bank FMO each announced commitments of $50 million. FMO described $225 million as the expected first close in its November 11 announcement, while fellow investor Proparco reported that amount as raised. British International Investment and the Global Environment Facility (GEF) are also among the backers. The GEF says its participation helped reduce risk for other investors.

Two routes to finance a factory upgrade

The Decarbonization of Textile, Apparel & Footwear Suppliers Fund will lend directly to manufacturers and separately finance energy developers and service companies that work with them. Eligible investments include renewable power, more efficient machinery, water conservation and pollution control. Technical assistance will help suppliers plan and carry out projects, including improvements in hazardous chemical management. IFC expects the fund to support around 60 to 80 borrowers, with a focus on South and Southeast Asia and a wider remit spanning Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

A supplier that borrows directly will need repayment terms that reflect how quickly an upgrade delivers savings. Financing an energy service provider offers another route. For example, a factory could buy power under a contract from a developer that finances and installs a rooftop solar system. That shifts the upfront investment to the developer, although the factory still needs contract terms that make sense if production falls.

Cleaner factories could change who wins orders

For textile traders, buying houses and exporters, lower energy and water costs could make supplier prices more predictable. Access to reliable factory data could also help traders respond when brands ask for evidence about emissions, water use or pollution controls. Over time, that may influence which mills and manufacturers make it onto buyers' shortlists.

Inditex's involvement gives the fund a route into an established supplier network. The reach of the programme will also depend on whether independent mills and subcontractors can secure financing without a direct relationship with a major retailer. The other variable is purchasing practice. A factory with a credible prospect of repeat orders can more readily take on a loan for equipment that will operate for years. Suppliers working with brief contracts and volatile volumes may struggle to borrow even when the upgrade looks worthwhile on paper.

What shoppers can learn from a cleaner supply chain

Consumers are more likely to encounter the project through environmental claims than through lower prices. A dyehouse that measures water saved after installing a reuse system can give brands a specific result to report. Assessing the footprint of a finished garment requires information from other stages, including fibre production, fabric processing and assembly. Retail prices, meanwhile, reflect several costs and commercial decisions, so savings at a supplier may never reach the price tag.

Workers and neighbouring communities could experience more immediate changes. Safer chemical handling and better wastewater treatment can reduce exposure if factories maintain the equipment and follow operating procedures. IFC's advisory programme also includes efforts to help women advance into factory management. Whether workers benefit will depend on what happens at individual plants, including who receives training and whether managers track changes in workplace safety.

The policy test begins when factories draw down loans

For policymakers, the fund offers a way to see which barriers persist once long-term financing is available. Rooftop solar projects may depend on timely permits and grid connection rules. Water reuse projects require credible monitoring, while effective effluent treatment depends on regular maintenance and enforcement. The projects that stall could reveal where changes in regulation or infrastructure would have the greatest effect.

The fund's performance will become clearer as it disburses loans and factories put equipment into operation. Reporting how much reaches smaller suppliers, how long projects take and what factories save would help governments and lenders judge whether the model can expand. Environmental reporting should also account for production volumes. A mill can use less energy per metre of fabric while consuming more overall if output rises. Tracking both measures, along with actual pollution reductions, would give buyers and policymakers a firmer basis for deciding which upgrades to finance next.