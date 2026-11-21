Botswana's economy grew 8.7 percent year on year in the second quarter of 2026, while output outside mining slipped 0.2 percent and manufacturing contracted 9.2 percent. That uneven recovery explains why President Duma Gideon Boko's November 18 meeting with African Development Bank Group President Sidi Ould Tah in Abidjan matters. Botswana can post strong growth when mining recovers, yet still struggle to develop other industries and create jobs. The partnership's economic test is whether it helps Botswana's firms sell a wider range of goods and services, at home and abroad.

Boko outlined a plan for a digitally enabled, export-led economy with more employment opportunities for women and young people. Ould Tah said the bank was ready to support mineral processing, industrial production and participation in regional supply chains. The visit reaffirmed those priorities and highlighted a $503.75 million loan that the bank's board had already approved in October to help Botswana absorb an energy shock and advance economic reforms.

The mining rebound exposes a deeper weakness

Botswana's dependence on diamonds makes export earnings and public finances sensitive to demand for a single commodity. The International Monetary Fund has identified weak natural diamond demand as a reason to diversify and pointed to persistently high youth unemployment as a constraint on broad-based growth. The second-quarter figures show how those problems can persist through a headline recovery. Stronger mining output lifted GDP while manufacturing weakened and real household consumption fell 7.3 percent year on year.

Processing more minerals domestically could keep a larger share of export earnings in Botswana and generate work for local suppliers. It would still leave part of the economy exposed to commodity cycles. The broader opportunity is to build expertise in areas such as equipment maintenance, logistics and quality testing that firms can sell to customers across industries. That would spread the gains from industrial investment beyond the companies running processing plants.

Regional buyers offer traders a route to scale

Botswana already has a foothold in regional manufacturing. The AfDB points to locally produced wire harnesses supplied to South African automotive assembly plants. Statistics Botswana also recorded machinery and electrical equipment as the largest category of merchandise exports to the Southern African Customs Union in August. The monthly figures show an existing trade channel that Botswana can build on.

For traders and smaller manufacturers, the practical question is whether they can fill repeat orders at competitive prices. A supplier may have a willing buyer but still need working capital to purchase inputs, certification to meet the buyer's standards and predictable border clearance to deliver on time. Digital licensing and customs processes could reduce administrative costs if they shorten processing times and are accessible to smaller firms. Those changes would matter especially to businesses shipping small consignments, where a delay can wipe out the margin on an order.

Households face an immediate cost-of-living test

The loan also addresses a more immediate problem. Annual inflation eased from 7.8 percent in September to 7.6 percent in October, with transport alone contributing 3.9 percentage points to the October rate. The AfDB programme backs Botswana's April directive suspending three fuel-related levies for six months and temporary supplementary payments for vulnerable groups, including old-age pensioners and disability grant recipients. The bank estimated that the payments would reach about 279,000 people.

Fuel relief can soften the pressure on commuters and retailers that pay to move goods. How much consumers benefit depends on whether operators pass lower costs through to fares and shelf prices. Temporary cash payments offer more direct help to eligible households. Over time, the diversification programme will matter to consumers chiefly through steadier earnings. For women and young people, that means tracking how many secure and keep paid jobs after training or business support ends.

Policymakers face a test of delivery

The bank reported an active Botswana portfolio of $589 million as of November 15, with a portfolio-wide disbursement rate of 14 percent. The figure gives policymakers a starting point for asking which operations are moving, when further funds are due and where implementation is held up. The October reform programme also aims to lift non-mining tax revenue to 11.8 percent of GDP in 2027/28, putting revenue diversification alongside the push for private investment.

The trade-off is immediate. Temporary price relief can protect household budgets, while Botswana also needs a more reliable revenue base to fund public services when diamond earnings weaken. For policymakers, the clearest measures of progress will be whether more local firms win repeat export orders, whether non-mining revenue becomes more dependable and whether employers sustain the jobs the programme is intended to create.