Indonesia and China launched negotiations on a bilateral economic partnership on November 20, as their leaders also discussed possible joint development in the South China Sea. The meeting between Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen followed four cooperation announcements with a combined indicative value of $71.8 billion. For Indonesia, the economic talks could change how firms sell to China and source goods from it, while the maritime discussions raise questions about who can use resources in waters near the Natuna Islands.

What traders could gain from a new deal

Indonesia and China already trade under the ASEAN–China Free Trade Area, which covers goods and services. The value of a bilateral agreement will depend on which barriers it addresses. For an Indonesian seafood exporter, for example, clearer health certification requirements and faster inspections could make delivery dates more predictable and reduce the risk of losing a perishable shipment. Simpler documentation could also make small orders commercially viable for firms that lack dedicated customs staff. The Shenzhen announcement opened negotiations, with specific concessions still to be agreed.

Importers and manufacturers could benefit if the talks reduce the cost of buying Chinese machinery or components. Indonesian firms selling competing finished goods could face tighter margins if imports become cheaper. Consumers could get lower prices or a wider choice of products, depending on how much of any savings retailers pass through. For policymakers, the balance will vary by sector. Cheaper equipment could help one industry expand while a surge in finished imports could pressure another.

From investment pledges to jobs and household benefits

Indonesia's Cabinet Secretariat put the value of the largest proposal at about $50 billion for 10 initial smart-city sites. The other announcements cover roughly $10 billion for cooperation with appliance maker Hisense in manufacturing, research and workforce development, about $10 billion in a proposed infrastructure financing framework, and $1.8 billion for a coal-to-ethanol project. The $71.8 billion figure combines proposals and commitments at different stages. Actual spending will depend on financing decisions, approvals and contracts.

For Indonesian suppliers, the first tangible opportunity would be tenders that spell out which contracts local firms can compete for. Appliance production could generate orders for component makers and jobs for technicians if factories source and train locally. Households would have a different measure of success for the smart-city projects: whether homes and services are affordable and connected to jobs and public transport. For local authorities, land acquisition, infrastructure costs and who pays for long-term maintenance could determine how much public benefit the developments deliver.

Why the wording matters for Natuna's fishing economy

Jakarta reported progress in talks on possible joint development in the South China Sea. Xinhua's report announcing the trade negotiations did not name the waterway. The issue has been sensitive since a November 2024 joint statement referred to development in "areas of overlapping claims." Indonesia's foreign ministry subsequently reaffirmed that Jakarta does not recognise China's nine-dash-line claim. Under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, coastal states have sovereign rights to explore, exploit, conserve and manage natural resources in their exclusive economic zones.

For fishers near Natuna, the effects of any arrangement would depend on where it applies, who can obtain licences and who enforces catch limits. Seafood traders depend on predictable landings to plan purchases, transport and cold storage. Changes in access to fishing grounds could affect supplies to processors and markets. Energy companies would face similar questions about who issues permits and resolves disputes. The public accounts of Friday's meeting leave the location, permitted activities and governing terms of possible joint development unspecified.

What to watch after Shenzhen

Xi called for advancing the Jakarta–Bandung high-speed railway and deepening cooperation in minerals, artificial intelligence, the digital economy and clean energy. The range of sectors shows how the relationship now reaches from trade rules into infrastructure and industrial policy. The terms will matter project by project. For example, an infrastructure financing agreement could speed construction, while its repayment terms would determine who bears the cost if demand falls short.

For traders, the first meaningful signal would be a negotiating agenda that identifies which tariffs, inspections or certification requirements are up for discussion. For consumers and local authorities, project contracts and tenders would offer clearer evidence of what will be built, who will pay and which businesses can participate. At sea, a written proposal specifying locations, permitted activities and enforcement responsibilities would allow Indonesia's policymakers and coastal communities to assess how cooperation would affect the country's resource rights and the people who depend on them.