Vietnam's parliament approved ​a law on Saturday to speed up the ‌expropriation ​of land in the case of some special projects, a move that could boost infrastructure development while reducing the leverage of farmers in fighting such seizures. The legislation aims to ease delays to infrastructure and industrial ‌projects in Vietnam, many of which have been held back by complaints from residents and farmers that compensation for expropriated land was below market value.

Under the revised land law, authorities may issue land-expropriation decisions before compensation plans are approved, provided no resettlement is required and the plans have been publicly ‌disclosed. The provision applies to nationally important projects, urgent public-investment projects, cases where more than 75% of affected land users agree to the expropriation.

"From ‌a technical standpoint, the provision appears designed to facilitate timely implementation of priority projects while retaining procedural safeguards," said Chris Luong, a partner at CNC Counsel, a law firm specialising in construction, infrastructure and real estate. Among the 479 National Assembly deputies, five opposed the revised land law and eight did not cast a vote. The law will ⁠be implemented from ​July 1, 2027.

The revised law introduces ⁠additional safeguards for people whose land is expropriated, including stronger resettlement protections, livelihood support for up to three years and expanded vocational training, Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet ⁠Hung told parliament on Saturday. Previously, compensation plans generally had to be approved before the land could be expropriated.

The change could be particularly relevant for agricultural land, ​where expropriation is less likely to require households to relocate, rather than in cases involving residential property, Luong said. Application of the law ⁠would, however, still depend on the project type and the prescribed consent thresholds, he said.

Land disputes have long been a sensitive issue in Vietnam, where negotiations over compensation often ⁠drag ​on for years and occasionally trigger protests in the tightly controlled country. In Hanoi, some residents living along the Red River earlier this year hung banners and marched through their neighbourhood urging authorities to reconsider a proposed $28 billion redevelopment plan that could affect about 280,000 people.

Another high-profile case ⁠involves a Trump Organization-backed golf project in northern Hung Yen province that includes farmland acquired from local residents. Lawmakers said the revised law would ⁠also introduce clearer criteria for land acquisitions ⁠and reform the way land is valued with more transparent, data-driven pricing methods.

Lawmakers also passed a data security law expanding state oversight of sensitive data and cross-border data flows, and approved changes to the criminal ‌code that remove the ‌death penalty for six offences, including drug trafficking and child rape.