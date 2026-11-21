India's long search for stability at number three ​may finally be at an end ​after Devdutt Padikkal strengthened his ‌case ​for the role with another composed innings in the first test against New Zealand in Wellington. The left-hander struck a patient ‌80 to help India overhaul New Zealand's first-innings total of 368 and close day three on 486-4, a lead of 118 runs, at Basin Reserve on Saturday.

"It's always great to get ‌some runs," said the 26-year-old, who reached the half-century mark for the fourth ‌time in his five-test career. "It was important that me and KL (Rahul) started off the day well. It was important that we didn't let them back into the game, and I think we did that pretty ⁠well today."

Resuming ​day three on ⁠16, Padikkal negotiated New Zealand's seam attack with assurance and reached his half-century from 98 balls before adding ⁠165 runs with Rahul. "The conversation was build a partnership and take it as deep as possible," ​said Padikkal. "And once we were able to do that, then it was our turn ⁠to put pressure back on them. I think we did that well."

Padikkal's innings, his first test outing in ⁠New ​Zealand, lasted 175 balls and included 10 boundaries before Kyle Jamieson castled him with a delivery that straightened and clipped the top of off stump. After making his ⁠test debut in 2024, Padikkal's breakthrough came earlier this year when India handed him the ⁠number three role ⁠during the Sri Lanka series.

In just five tests and seven innings, Padikkal has amassed 498 runs at an average of 71.14, compiling ‌two centuries and ‌two half-centuries.