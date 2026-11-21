US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has imposed new restrictions on the defence relationship between the United States and Canada, escalating tensions between the neighbouring countries amid President Donald Trump's repeated threats of annexation. Hegseth issued the instructions through a classified memorandum circulated last week, introducing fresh conditions on military engagements between the two countries, The Washington Post reported, citing officials familiar with the directive.

The restrictions could be viewed as a setback for bilateral defence cooperation, with one official describing the move as a "slap in the face" to Canada, while raising concerns over the extent to which military interactions between the two allies could be affected. However, a Pentagon spokesperson, Sean Parnell, said the department was taking measures to ensure that its engagements with Canada advanced American defence priorities.

"The Department of War is prioritising opportunities for bilateral cooperation that strengthens the defence of our Homelands and shared hemisphere, while supporting Canada's ability to meet NATO obligations," Parnell said, according to The Washington Post. He added that the new directive would not affect intelligence sharing between the two countries or their military cooperation through the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and the North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD).

The United States and Canada are founding members of NATO and coordinate through NORAD to protect their shared airspace and maritime boundaries. The latest development comes amid deteriorating relations between Washington and Ottawa over trade disputes and political differences.

Earlier, the US Embassy in Ottawa accused Canada of attempting to influence American politics ahead of the November 3 midterm elections, citing public statements by Canadian ministers and provincial leaders on retaliatory tariffs and engagements with Democratic officials. The allegations added to tensions between the two countries following Trump's decision to impose tariffs on Canadian goods in 2025, prompting Ottawa to introduce retaliatory duties.

Trump has also repeatedly criticised Canada's trade policies, accusing Ottawa of treating the United States unfairly and expressing little urgency about resuming bilateral trade negotiations. (ANI)