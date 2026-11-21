​Russian ​forces ‌struck energy facilities and ​a cargo vessel ‌in Ukraine overnight, the Russian defence ministry said on Saturday. Russian ‌drones hit the ‌Kryvyi Rih thermal power plant in the Dnipropetrovsk region ⁠and ​a ⁠power substation in the Rivne region, ⁠both of which supplied ​electricity to Ukraine's military industry, the ⁠ministry said.

Russia also struck ⁠a ​cargo vessel near Odesa carrying dual-use goods ⁠for the Ukrainian military, ⁠the ⁠ministry said. Reuters could not independently verify ‌the ‌battlefield reports.