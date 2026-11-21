Russia says it hit energy facilities, cargo vessel in overnight Ukraine strikes
Russian forces struck energy facilities and a cargo vessel in Ukraine overnight, the Russian defence ministry said on Saturday. Russian drones hit the Kryvyi Rih thermal power plant in the Dnipropetrovsk region and a power substation in the Rivne region, both of which supplied electricity to Ukraine's military industry, the ministry said.
Russia also struck a cargo vessel near Odesa carrying dual-use goods for the Ukrainian military, the ministry said. Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield reports.