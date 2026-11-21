Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has secured a major political and economic victory ahead of his fourth term, with the Senate approving a fiscal adjustment plan designed by Planning Minister Bruno Moretti. The approval is being seen as an important step towards ensuring economic stability, strengthening public finances and creating resources for the government's social welfare and development agenda, as reported by Brasil 247.

According to an opinion article by journalist Leonardo Attuch, published in Brasil 247 on November 18, the proposal faced criticism from both business groups and sections of the radical left, although for different reasons. Business associations opposed measures aimed at increasing government revenue, reviewing tax incentives and reducing certain financial privileges. Meanwhile, left-wing critics portrayed the fiscal adjustment as an austerity programme that could threaten social welfare schemes and workers' rights.

However, the plan's supporters argue that fiscal discipline is essential to sustain public investment and social development. Lula's previous administrations demonstrated that economic stability can go hand in hand with poverty reduction, higher minimum wages and expanded welfare programmes.

The government's broader social agenda includes labour reforms, including the proposed end of Brazil's six-day work schedule with one weekly day off. Lula has also promised to introduce free public bus services on weekends to improve access to transport, recreation and other urban facilities. Both initiatives would require adequate financial resources. The Moretti plan seeks to create this financial space through higher revenue collection, a review of tax benefits and expenditure controls. Its estimated fiscal impact was revised from 56 billion to 50 billion Brazilian reals following negotiations in the Senate, highlighting the administration's ability to secure support across political lines.

The approval also comes amid concerns over Brazil's economic indicators, including currency weakness, stock market losses and uncertainty surrounding the incoming economic team's priorities. The Senate's decision could help restore investor confidence and provide greater clarity on the government's fiscal direction. The plan's passage has also strengthened Bruno Moretti's position as Planning Minister and highlighted Lula's ability to build political alliances. Senator Davi Alcolumbre has also gained from the negotiations, reinforcing his political standing ahead of the next Senate leadership contest.

Economically, a credible fiscal framework could help reduce market uncertainty and create conditions for the Central Bank to consider lowering interest rates, potentially encouraging investment, employment and growth. The government is also expected to focus on restoring Brazil's investment-grade credit rating to attract foreign investment and reduce borrowing costs.

The approval is therefore being projected as more than a legislative achievement, laying the groundwork for Lula's fourth-term priorities of economic growth, social inclusion and improved public services. (ANI)