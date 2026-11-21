A ​tanker sailing outbound through the Strait of Hormuz was hit on its stern ‌by an unidentified projectile about 11 nautical miles north of Oman's Khasab, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Saturday.

UKMTO later ‌reported another incident involving a tanker hit in its engine ‌room by an unidentified projectile 17 nautical miles east of Khasab. It was not immediately clear whether the two reports involved the same vessel. No ⁠casualties ​were reported ⁠in either incident, while the environmental impact remained unknown, UKMTO said.

The incidents ⁠followed a similar attack on a tanker near Khasab on Friday ​that caused a fire on board, according to the British ⁠maritime security agency. Khasab lies on Oman's Musandam Peninsula at the entrance ⁠to the ​Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway that carried nearly one-fifth of global crude oil supplies before the US-Israeli conflict ⁠with Iran.

Shipping through the strait has been disrupted since Iran moved ⁠to close ⁠the waterway following the eruption of the conflict on February 28.