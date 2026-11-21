The 45th India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2026 has introduced Playverse@Mandapam, an experiential technology zone developed in collaboration with Hungama as its Digital Partner, offering visitors immersive gaming, virtual reality, artificial intelligence-powered transformations and interactive installations. Designed to attract young audiences, particularly Generation Z, the space at Bharat Mandapam invites visitors to participate, compete, create and explore through a range of technology-driven activities. The experiences bring together contemporary digital entertainment with elements of Indian mythology, music and cultural heritage.

Among the key attractions is the Racing Arena, where visitors can take the wheel and experience interactive racing. Desi Beats offers participants an opportunity to challenge their friends in a dance-off, with performances evaluated through a scoring system, as per the press release. Another major attraction, YODHA – The Battle of Warriors, is a battle gaming experience inspired by Indian mythology, bringing traditional themes into an interactive gaming environment.

The zone also features an AI Avatar Photo Booth, where visitors can transform their photographs into different characters, ranging from retro icons to Indian royalty, using artificial intelligence-powered technology. At Robo Sketch, portrait-making takes a technological turn, with a robotic arm creating live sketches of visitors. The installation offers an opportunity to witness the combination of robotics and artistic expression.

The Projection Playground adds another visual experience, surrounding visitors with projection-mapped scenes featuring blooming lotuses and hovering dragonflies, creating an immersive environment through digital projections. Virtual journeys form another important part of Playverse@Mandapam. Khel Khel Mein Bharat Dekho offers visitors an immersive exploration of India's landmarks and heritage, allowing them to experience the country's cultural and geographical diversity through technology.

Another installation, Rashtragaan – Jan Gan Man, brings together India's landscapes and cultural diversity against the backdrop of the National Anthem, presenting a digital experience centred on the country's national identity and heritage. Reflecting the central theme of IITF 2026, 'Vikas aur Virasat', Playverse@Mandapam showcases how technology can become a medium to experience, explore and connect with India's cultural heritage. By combining interactive entertainment with traditional themes, the zone seeks to offer younger audiences a contemporary way of engaging with the country's history and cultural identity, as per the press release.

The initiative also provides visitors with opportunities to experience emerging digital technologies through hands-on participation rather than conventional displays. Members of the media have been invited to visit Playverse@Mandapam at Bharat Mandapam during IITF 2026, interact with the team and experience the installations firsthand. The zone also offers opportunities to capture visitor reactions, live demonstrations and stories highlighting how digital experiences are engaging a new generation.

The 45th India International Trade Fair 2026 is being held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi and will continue until November 27. (ANI)