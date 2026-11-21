The education department in Charsadda district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has made prior permission from the District Education Officer (DEO) mandatory for photography and videography in government schools, a move that has raised concerns over transparency and independent media coverage of the education sector. According to a report published by Dawn, a notification issued by the DEO (Male), Charsadda, requires prior approval for photography, videography and other activities in public-sector educational institutions.

The decision comes amid growing concerns over the deteriorating condition of government schools across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where journalists have been highlighting shortages of classrooms, overcrowding and inadequate basic facilities. As reported by Dawn, the new requirement could make it difficult for journalists to independently document these shortcomings and bring them to the attention of the concerned authorities. According to the report, the ground situation in several schools in Charsadda highlights the challenges facing the public education system. Dawn reported that Government Primary School Paindakhel has approximately 380 enrolled students but only three classrooms, forcing many children to attend lessons in the open.

The school has just two washrooms, with one reserved for teachers and the other shared by all 380 students, highlighting the shortage of basic sanitation facilities. The report said a similar situation prevails at Government Primary School Majoki, where more than 300 students study in just five classrooms. According to Dawn, the school does not have a separate office for its headmaster, who has created a makeshift workspace by putting up a curtain in one corner of a classroom. Important school records and documents are also kept in this makeshift office.

The school additionally faces problems because its building is situated considerably below the adjoining road. Rainwater accumulates on the premises during rainfall and sometimes remains there for weeks, disrupting academic activities and creating difficulties for students and teachers. The conditions highlighted by Dawn point to persistent infrastructure gaps in government schools across Charsadda, including insufficient classrooms, inadequate washrooms, missing boundary walls and limited access to clean drinking water. (ANI)