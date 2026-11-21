Motorcycling-Bezzecchi wins Portugal sprint as Marquez crashes out with title in sight
Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi won the Portuguese Grand Prix sprint on Saturday while Ducati's Marc Marquez lost his chance to seal an eighth MotoGP title when he crashed out on the penultimate lap while in third place. Marquez had needed to outscore title rival Jorge Martin by just two points to be crowned champion on Saturday but the Ducati rider lost control on lap 11 and went out.
Martin eventually finished fifth to reduce Marquez's lead to 55 points ahead of Sunday's race, where Marquez can still seal the title with a round to spare. Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez finished second while Gresini Racing's Alex Marquez completed the podium.