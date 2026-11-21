​Aprilia's Marco ​Bezzecchi won the ‌Portuguese Grand ​Prix sprint on Saturday while Ducati's Marc ‌Marquez lost his chance to seal an eighth MotoGP title when he crashed ‌out on the penultimate lap while ‌in third place. Marquez had needed to outscore title rival Jorge Martin by just two ⁠points ​to be ⁠crowned champion on Saturday but the Ducati ⁠rider lost control on lap 11 and ​went out.

Martin eventually finished fifth to reduce ⁠Marquez's lead to 55 points ahead of ⁠Sunday's ​race, where Marquez can still seal the title with a ⁠round to spare. Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez finished second ⁠while ⁠Gresini Racing's Alex Marquez completed the podium.