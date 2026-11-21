US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that any potential agreement with Iran would be "permanent" and aimed at preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons, reiterating his insistence on securing what he described as a genuine and lasting deal with the country. "I'm going to make a deal that is going to be permanent. I’m not going to let somebody allow them to have a nuclear weapon," Trump said, expressing his determination to ensure that Iran does not develop nuclear weapons.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump also said he had never been particularly interested in regime change in Iran while describing his attacks on the country's senior leadership as a significant shift for the Iranian regime. He characterised Iran's new leadership as "more rational", but questioned its reliability in negotiations, alleging that Tehran had a history of making agreements and subsequently breaking them.

The latest remarks come amid continuing tensions between Washington and Tehran, with Trump repeatedly expressing dissatisfaction over the terms Iran has been willing to offer in negotiations. Earlier on Friday, following his visit to China, Trump launched a sharp criticism of Tehran, accusing Iran of misleading people for decades and insisting that any agreement with Washington must meet US expectations.

Speaking at a press conference, the US President linked fluctuations in gasoline prices to the outcome of negotiations with Iran, arguing that Tehran wanted an agreement but had not offered terms acceptable to him. "The prices of gasoline now, that also depends on how we settle up with Iran. They want to make a deal, but they don't want to make a deal that's acceptable to me. We want to make a real deal, not a fake deal that they've been doing for 51 years. No longer 47. People talk 47. It's 51 years," Trump said.

Taking a further swipe at Tehran, Trump accused Iran of misleading people over the past five decades, remarking, "They've been bullsh***ing people for 51 years." Trump's latest comments underscore his continued push for an agreement that would prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, while maintaining that Washington would not accept a deal that falls short of its expectations.

His remarks come amid continuing tensions in West Asia, with Washington weighing its options regarding Iran, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly urged the US administration to consider renewed military action against Tehran. While Trump has indicated that he is seeking a lasting diplomatic agreement, his statements also reflect his continued criticism of Iran's negotiating approach and the terms offered by Tehran. (ANI)